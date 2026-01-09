Octave Bioscience Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Kirk Stockwood Senior Vice President, Commercial

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octave Bioscience, Inc., a commercial stage precision medicine company pioneering biomarker driven solutions for multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases today announced the appointment of Kirk Stockwood as Senior Vice President, Commercial. Mr. Stockwood will spearhead Octave’s commercial strategy as the company scales operations and expands the reach of its precision neurology platform.

Mr. Stockwood brings over 20 years of leadership experience in specialty diagnostics and tools, with a proven track record of commercial scaling within public and private companies. Most recently as Vice President of Sales at Quanterix, he led a global team focused on Neurology and Immunology that delivered 12 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth. Prior to that, Mr. Stockwood played a pivotal role in the massive commercial expansion of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA), where he scaled the sales organization and led the launch of the flagship Panorama NIPT assay. His background also includes senior commercial leadership roles at 10x Genomics, Veritas Genetics, and Color Genomics, where he drove strategic product launches and market expansion efforts.

"Octave is leading a paradigm shift in how neurodegenerative diseases are measured and managed, and I am honored to join the team at this pivotal time," said Kirk Stockwood. "Having spent years in the precision medicine space, I see the immense value Octave’s multi-modal solution brings to patients, providers, payers, and partners. I look forward to accelerating our commercial reach and establishing a new standard of care in precision neurology."

“Kirk brings the specialty diagnostics expertise and commercial scaling experience Octave needs to drive our next phase of growth,” said Doug Biehn, CEO of Octave Bioscience. “His demonstrated success in the neurology space, combined with his proven leadership, makes him the clear choice to advance our mission. We are thrilled to welcome him to Octave.”

About Octave Bioscience, Inc.

Octave Bioscience, Inc. is a commercial growth stage precision medicine company pioneering biomarker-driven solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, with an initial focus on Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson’s Disease in partnership with the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Octave’s comprehensive testing solutions provide objective, actionable insights to improve disease monitoring, treatment decisions, and patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.octavebio.com.

