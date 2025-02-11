OCT Holdings Announces Rebrand to Octavian Therapeutics, Appointment of New Chair and Fundraising Launch

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Octavian Therapeutics (“Octavian” or “the Company”), a leading clinical-stage innovator in neuropathic pain treatment, today announces a transformative rebrand, the appointment of a new Non-Executive Chair, and a strategic fundraising initiative to accelerate its pioneering drug development efforts.

A New Era: Rebranding as Octavian Therapeutics

Over the past six months, Octavian has sharpened its focus on small molecule drug discovery targeting the endocannabinoid system. Its lead candidate, a patent-protected small molecule new chemical entity (NCE) CB2 agonist, is being developed for diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Having successfully completed its Phase 1 single ascending dose study, it is now ready for further clinical advancement.

Early-stage candidates in neuropathic pain and oncology continue to show promising results in initial studies, preparing for pre-clinical development. The Company’s AI-driven drug discovery platform has also demonstrated successful proof of concept, with its 2,000-strong compound library primed for optimization.

To reflect this momentum, the Company has rebranded to Octavian Therapeutics – a name that underscores its commitment to pioneering life-changing treatments for patients with debilitating conditions. The rebrand aligns with Octavian’s growth ambitions and its transition to a privately held company. To support its expansion, particularly in North America, Octavian has incorporated a U.S. subsidiary, Octavian Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Delaware, and engaged Waterseid Partners Inc. as U.S. investor relations advisors.

Leadership Evolution: Lord Mott Appointed as Chair

Octavian is also announcing a change in leadership with Lord Mott moving from Non-Executive Director to Non-Executive Chair, effective as from 1 February 2025. Lord Mott brings extensive commercial experience across biotech, AI, digital communications, and cybersecurity. He also serves as a Non-Executive Director at SW1 Media Ltd (Millbank Global), and Securitaq Limited. Additionally, he acts as a mentor for Finito Education Limited and The Patchwork Foundation.

As Chair, Lord Mott will provide strategic leadership, commercial expertise, and access to his extensive global network of investors and industry leaders—critical to Octavian’s continued growth. He succeeds Julie Pomeroy, who has led the board since 2022. Julie will continue supporting the Company as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Investor Engagement: Conference Attendance in 2025

Octavian remains committed to engaging with industry leaders and investors through major healthcare and biotech conferences. In 2024, CEO Clarissa Sowemimo-Coker spoke at HLTH Europe in Amsterdam and CPHI Middle East in Riyadh, while also attending BIO Europe in Stockholm and the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in London.

This year, the team has already participated in JP Morgan’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco and the BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York. Upcoming engagements include BIO Europe Spring in Milan (March) and BIO International in Boston (June). Investors interested in meeting with Octavian’s leadership team are encouraged to connect at these events.

Fuelling Innovation: £10M Fundraising Launch in March 2025

To accelerate its groundbreaking work, Octavian will launch a major fundraising initiative in March 2025, targeting a £10M raise. The proceeds will drive key milestones, including:

Advancing Clinical Trials: Progressing OCT461201 for DPN, CIPN, and IBS towards regulatory approval.

Progressing for towards regulatory approval. Regulatory Acceleration: Facilitating an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing to fast-track clinical development.

Facilitating an to fast-track clinical development. Go-To-Market Strategy: Developing a commercial blueprint to ensure widespread adoption of Octavian’s innovative treatments.

Developing a commercial blueprint to ensure widespread adoption of Octavian’s innovative treatments. AI-Driven Drug Discovery: Expanding Octavian’s AI-enhanced drug discovery platform to optimize drug candidate selection.

Expanding Octavian’s to optimize drug candidate selection. Path to Commercialization: Establishing a clear roadmap for out-licensing assets or public listing following successful Phase II trials.

Establishing a clear roadmap for following successful Phase II trials. Long-Term Value Creation: Strengthening Octavian’s position for future partnerships, acquisitions, and revenue growth.

Clarissa Sowemimo-Coker, CEO of Octavian Therapeutics, said:

“It’s great to be in New York at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference as we mark this pivotal moment for Octavian. Our new brand, upcoming fundraise, and strong leadership team send a clear signal to investors: Octavian is ready for the next phase of growth. I extend my deep gratitude to Julie for her leadership and warmly welcome Darren (Lord Mott) as our new Chair. Having worked closely with him since he joined our board last year, I know he will provide strategic insight and leverage his extensive network to support our business expansion.”

Lord Mott, Non-Executive Chair, commented:

“It’s an honour to take on the role of Chair at such an exciting time in Octavian’s journey. Our lead asset, a patent-protected CB2 agonist targeting significant unmet needs in small fibre neuropathies, is already in the clinic, with a strong pipeline following closely behind. My focus will be ensuring that investors fully appreciate the strength of Octavian’s drug discovery programmes and the commercial opportunities ahead. I look forward to working with Clarissa and the team to drive further clinical progress.”

Julie Pomeroy, outgoing Non-Executive Chair, added:

“It has been a privilege to lead Octavian since 2022. While I am stepping down as Chair, I remain committed to supporting the Company as it continues its vital work in drug discovery and innovation.”

Neil Mahapatra, Founder and Non-Executive Director of Octavian, and Managing Partner of Kingsley Capital Partners LLP, said:

“It’s tremendously exciting that Darren has become Chair – he is incredibly experienced and the combination of him and Clarissa is highly potent. I am confident that investors will see in today’s announcement not only a business that is well placed to develop its valuable IP library of pharmaceutical assets, but also a team with the experience to take Octavian to its next level of success. Thank you to Julie for her advice and dedication to the Company.”

About Octavian Therapeutics

Octavian Therapeutics (“Octavian”) is the trading name of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings plc, the holding company for Octavian Therapeutics Inc., Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Ltd., and OCT Victoria Pty Ltd (together, the “Group”). Octavian is a pharmaceutical company developing prescription medicines targeting the multi-billion-dollar global pain market.

Octavian’s portfolio includes four drug development programmes and a library of over 2,000 new chemical entities (NCEs), largely in-licensed from Canopy Growth Corporation, with 14 patent families and associated research data.

Its lead clinical-stage compound, OCT461201, originally in-licensed from Askat Inc. (a Pfizer spin-out), is focused on neuropathic and visceral pain, including DPN, IBS, and CIPN. The global market for DPN alone is valued at $2.9 billion.

Octavian has a clearly defined path to commercialization, revenue generation, and growth, developing its drug candidates through clinical trials to achieve regulatory approvals (FDA/MHRA/EMA). The Company’s strategy balances risk, value, and time-to-market while ensuring market exclusivity for its key assets.

