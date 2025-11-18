SUBSCRIBE
OCHRE BIO COMPLETES HUMAN LIVER FUNCTIONAL GENOMICS AND SINGLE-CELL DATASETS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GSK

November 18, 2025 | 
2 min read

OXFORD, England, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochre Bio, a biotechnology company developing RNA therapeutics for chronic liver disease, today announced the successful completion of the research phase of its collaboration with GSK, delivering two comprehensive functional genomics and single-cell human liver datasets.

The two extensive datasets include:

  • A large-scale functional genomics dataset from primary human hepatocytes, created by systematically knocking down all known hepatocyte genes in multiple donors and profiling downstream effects with RNA sequencing.
  • A single-cell dataset built from perfused human donor livers, capturing gene expression across different cell types and donors.

The collaboration now transitions into a multi-year co-exclusive license agreement, granting both parties the ability to use Ochre-generated proprietary human liver data to accelerate the discovery and development of new treatments for liver diseases.

Ochre's proprietary OBELiX software further integrates these datasets with proprietary disease atlases, combining gene perturbation data with clinical phenotypes. Together, these resources enable a causal mapping of gene function to proprietary disease signatures across pathways and cell types.

By revealing how different liver cell populations contribute to liver disease progression, the collaboration provides foundational data for training AI models and understanding promising therapeutic targets.

Quin Wills, founder and CEO of Ochre Bio said: "To develop therapies that truly impact the lives of liver patients, we cannot compromise on building large-scale human datasets. Datasets that move beyond population genetics, allowing us to causally explore the complexities of human disease biology. These foundational datasets developed with GSK feed our algorithms (AI) to do just that."

Kaivan Khavandi, SVP, Head of Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation at GSK said: "Our collaboration with Ochre has generated data that supports our deepened understanding of human biology and disease. This data feeds our AI models and helps power our work to discover and develop new medicines for liver diseases for patients who are waiting."

About Ochre Bio

Ochre Bio is a biotechnology company developing novel RNA medicines for under-treated chronic liver diseases. Its proprietary discovery platform combines machine learning and big human datasets, with in-house RNA chemistry, and testing in live human donor livers. Ochre Bio is headquartered in Oxford, UK, and has research labs in New York and Taipei.

