NYU Langone Heart Cardiologists Present Latest Clinical Findings and Research at ACC.2026

NEW YORK, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiologists from NYU Langone Heart will present their latest clinical findings and research at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session, ACC.26, held March 28 to 30 in New Orleans.

Among the topics presented:

Early cardiovascular risk after high blood pressure in pregnancy

Hidden cardiac amyloidosis in patients undergoing surgery for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

The use of dual imaging to identify the cause of heart attack in patients without blocked arteries

A barbershop-based program to help prevent worsening blood pressure in Black men

How some patients may safely continue cancer treatment while heart side effects are managed closely

How tissue-based heart valves may wear out faster in younger patients and fail in different ways depending on the underlying condition

"These findings and presentations are a snapshot of the research our teams are advancing, with a focus on earlier risk identification, more accurate diagnosis, and more tailored treatment strategies," said Glenn I. Fishman, MD, the William Goldring Professor of Medicine and director of the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Together, this work reflects a broader shift toward more proactive, personalized, and multidisciplinary cardiovascular care."

NYU Langone is ranked No. 1 in the nation for cardiology, heart, and vascular surgery by U.S. News & World Report and has some of the nation's highest success rates for treating heart rhythm disorders, coronary artery disease, valve disease, and congenital heart disease. Faculty will participate in more than 60 presentations, on-demand discussions, and poster sessions throughout ACC.26. Below is a glimpse of some of the work being presented.

Postpartum Heart Program Identifies Early Cardiovascular Risk in Women After High Blood Pressure in Pregnancy

People who experience high blood pressure during pregnancy may face increased long-term heart risks, and early results from NYU Langone's dedicated Postpartum Cardiovascular Health Program show these risks can be identified soon after delivery. Researchers evaluated 132 patients—most with conditions like preeclampsia—seen about three months postpartum, with strong return visit rates underscoring patient engagement during this critical window. Many already had concerning risk factors, including 40 percent with obesity, 70 percent with elevated cholesterol, and 25 percent with chronic high blood pressure, while 13 percent of those without prior hypertension developed it within six months postpartum. "Pregnancy can act as an early warning sign for future heart disease," said study first author Anais Hausvater, MD, co-director of NYU Langone's Cardio-Obstetrics Program. "This is a critical window to identify risk early and help patients protect their long-term heart health." Emily Torre, MD, an internal medicine resident at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, will present the findings.

March 28, 9:30–10:30 a.m. CT, Poster Hall E, Session—Featured Fields 01, Board 1301-024

Hidden Cardiac Amyloidosis Found in Some Patients Undergoing Surgery for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Among 565 patients undergoing surgery for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), nine (1.6 percent) were found to have undiagnosed cardiac amyloidosis—a condition in which abnormal proteins build up in the heart and make it harder to pump blood—despite showing typical features of HCM and no clear signs of amyloidosis on standard testing. "These findings suggest that cardiac amyloidosis can be present even when it's not suspected based on routine testing," said Daniele Massera, MD, senior author of the study and associate director of NYU Langone's Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Program. "Recognizing when these conditions overlap is critical, especially as targeted treatments become more widely available." Dena E. Hayes, MD, a cardiology fellow at NYU Langone, will present the findings.

March 28, 11:24–11:31 a.m. CT, Moderated Poster Theater 11, Hall E, Session 1026-07—Redefining Detection & Prediction in Cardiac Amyloidosis

Dual Imaging Identifies Cause of Heart Attack Without Blocked Arteries

Harmony R. Reynolds, MD, study lead author, director of the Cardiovascular Clinical Research Center, and the Joel E. and Joan L. Smilow Professor of Cardiology in the Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology in the Department of Medicine and at NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Saturday, March 28, 12:30–12:40 p.m. CT, La Nouvelle B, Featured Clinical Research Presentation 201-11

Barbershop-Based Program Helps Prevent Worsening Blood Pressure in Black Men

Joseph E. Ravenell, MD, study principal investigator, physician-researcher at NYU Langone's Institute for Excellence in Health Equity, and associate professor in the Departments of Population Health and Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine

Saturday, March 28, 2:15–2:35 p.m. CT, La Nouvelle B, Featured Clinical Research Presentation 216-13

Balancing Cancer Treatment and Heart Risk: The Concept of "Permissive Cardiotoxicity"

In some cases, patients can safely stay on important cancer treatments even if those therapies begin to affect the heart, as long as doctors closely monitor and manage the side effects, according to a presentation from Michelle Bloom, MD, system director of NYU Langone's Cardio-Oncology Program. This approach, called "permissive cardiotoxicity," means carefully weighing the benefits of treating the first signs of a problem. "This is about finding the right balance—treating the cancer while protecting the heart," said Dr. Bloom. The approach reflects a growing shift in treatment paradigms, where cardiologists and oncologists work together to help patients continue lifesaving cancer treatment whenever possible.

March 29, 12:26–12:37 p.m. CT, Presentation, Room 345, Session—Rhythm and Resilience: A Compilation of Heart Failure Topics in Cardio-Oncology

Bioprosthetic Heart Valves May Wear Out Faster in Younger Patients, With Distinct Underlying Causes and Patterns of Damage







Across three analyses, NYU Langone researchers found that bioprosthetic heart valves, replacement valves made from animal tissue, may wear out more quickly in younger patients and fail in different ways depending on the underlying condition.

In a review of more than 1,400 cases since 2008, patients under age 50 were more likely to experience earlier valve deterioration, with younger age linked to shorter valve lifespan. Within this group, researchers identified a subset of "rapid degenerators"—patients whose valves failed in less than five years (n=63), more often associated with systemic inflammation, autoimmune conditions, and infection. In a separate analysis of 72 removed valves, researchers identified multiple types of damage, most commonly calcium buildup (49 percent), scarring (37 percent), and infection (32 percent), with patterns varying based on the patient's underlying heart condition.

"Taken together, these findings suggest that selecting bioprosthetic valves in younger patients should account for their comparatively limited durability, which may be further influenced by specific underlying causes," said Dan G. Halpern, MD, medical director of NYU Langone's Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program. Sinan Khor, MD, recent internal medicine resident graduate, Parsha Asachi, MD, internal medicine resident, and Ashish Chakraborty, medical student at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, will present the findings across 3 separate posters at the conference.

March 28, 3:30 p.m.—4:30p.m. CT, Poster Hall E, Board 1405-130 – "Rapid Degenerators": Distinct Phenotypes of Early Bioprosthetic Valve Dysfunction



March 30, 11 a.m.–12 p.m. CT, Poster Hall E, Session—Valvular Diseases 12

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality, resulting in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient Inc. has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for four years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently ranked four of its clinical specialties No. 1 in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

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