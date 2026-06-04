NXTC Announces Replay Available for Virtual KOL Event Discussing ASCO 2026 Dose Escalation Data from Phase 1 Trial of SIM0505 for Gynecologic Cancers

BELTSVILLE, Md., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel therapies to treat cancer, today announced the replay availability for its virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on SIM0505, held following the Company's ASCO 2026 poster presentation of first reported clinical efficacy data from its Phase 1 dose escalation study (June 1, 2026 press release). SIM0505 is an investigational antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting Cadherin-6 (CDH6) with a proprietary topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (TOPOi) payload. The virtual KOL Event is accessible here.

The event featured:

Beryl Manning-Geist, MD (Emory University)

(Emory University) Ursula Matulonis, MD (NextCure Scientific Advisory Board and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute)

(NextCure Scientific Advisory Board and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute) Rakesh Dixit, PhD, DABT (NextCure Scientific Advisory Board)



Discussion centered on first reported clinical efficacy data from the Phase 1 dose escalation study of SIM0505 in ovarian cancer and uterine serous carcinoma (USC), two gynecologic malignancies where effective treatment options remain limited.

About SIM0505 at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO 2026)

Materials from NextCure's ASCO 2026 activities are available on the Company's website under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations:

ASCO Poster: https://ir.nextcure.com/static-files/1f2a6660-e197-4a65-859d-b9a9d7085234

ASCO Press Release: https://ir.nextcure.com/news-releases/news-release-details/nextcure-presents-positive-sim0505-phase-1-dose-escalation-data

Virtual KOL Event Replay: https://lifescievents.com/event/gkso204j/

Virtual KOL Event Presentation: https://nextcure-preview.gcs-web.com/static-files/1fe1f78d-cd2a-4656-a542-a916574b0217

Beryl Manning-Geist, MD is an assistant professor in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology in the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Manning-Geist specializes in treating patients with gynecologic cancers including uterine, ovarian and cervical cancers. She practices at Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown. After working at the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute, Dr. Manning-Geist attended Emory University School of Medicine on a full scholarship as a Woodruff Scholar. There, she received her MD summa cum laude before completing her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Harvard University’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She then completed her fellowship in gynecologic oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York

Ursula Matulonis, MD is Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is the first recipient of the Brock-Wilson Family Chair at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Matulonis co-leads the Gynecologic Cancer Program within the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center and the Ovarian Cancer Specialized Program in Research Excellence (SPORE) grant from the National Cancer Institute. Her research is focused on developing new targeted therapies for gynecologic malignancies, with a specific interest in ovarian cancer and endometrial cancer. Dr. Matulonis earned her MD from the Albany Medical College.

Rakesh Dixit, PhD, DABT currently serves as President and CEO of Bionavigen, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in consulting and drug hunting for biologic, cell and gene therapy and small molecule drug development. He is also President and CSO of Regio Biosciences, an AstraZeneca Spinoff company. Dr. Dixit is an accomplished executive, inventor, and scientist with over 30 years of success with top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune, and AstraZeneca. He was a key contributor to successful approval of biotherapeutics, including five biologics (including antibodies and immunotoxins) and four small molecule pharmaceuticals. He was honored in 2020 by the World ADC Forum with its most prestigious award of Long-Standing Contributor to ADCs.

About SIM0505

SIM0505 is a novel ADC directed to CDH6, featuring a proprietary TOPOi payload. The ADC is designed for broad anti-tumor activity, fast systemic clearance and an improved potential therapeutic window. SIM0505 is being evaluated in an open-label, Phase 1 study (NCT06792552) for the potential treatment of advanced solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, with an emphasis on PROC. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to SIM0505 for the treatment of PROC. NextCure holds exclusive global rights for SIM0505, excluding China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan which are retained by Simcere Zaiming.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines to treat cancer patients through the use of targeted therapies including antibody-drug conjugates. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells within and beyond the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to funding for our operations, our expected cash runway, objectives and expectations for our business, operations and financial performance and condition, including the progress and results of clinical trials, development plans and upcoming milestones regarding our therapies. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “assume”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “should”, “due”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “hope”, “may”, “objective”, “plan”, “predict”, “potential”, “positioned”, “seek”, “target”, “towards”, “forward”, “later”, “will”, “would”, and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or similar language.

Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our expectations regarding the timing, progress and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials for SIM0505, LNCB74 and any other product candidates we develop; our estimates regarding our expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for or ability to obtain additional financing and the period over which we expect our current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to be sufficient to fund our operations, market and other conditions; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings for SIM0505, LNCB74 and any other product candidates we develop and our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for such product candidates for any indication; the identification, analysis and use of biomarkers and biomarker data; our drug product sourcing and manufacturing strategy, including the scalability of our methods and processes; our expectations regarding the potential benefits, activity, effectiveness and safety of SIM0505, LNCB74 and any other product candidates we develop; our intentions and ability to successfully commercialize, including through partnering, our product candidates; our expectations regarding the nature of the biological pathways we are targeting; our expectations regarding our ability to discover and advance product candidates using our technologies; the potential benefits of and our ability to maintain our relationship with LigaChem Biosciences, Inc., Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and other third-party vendors and collaborators; our ability to retain key personnel; our intended reliance on and the performance of third parties, including collaborators, contract research organizations and third-party manufacturers; changes in international relations, tariffs, and other trade regulations between the U.S. and China; our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property protection and the scope and duration of such protection; developments and projections relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing therapies; and the impact of current and future laws and regulations.

More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in NextCure’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and 10-Q and in NextCure’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.

Investor Inquiries

Timothy Mayer, PhD

NextCure, Inc.

Chief Operating Officer

(240) 762-6486

IR@nextcure.com