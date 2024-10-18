Nxera Pharma to Host R&D Day 2024

Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. will hold an R&D Day on 6 November 2024 at 16:30 JST. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom webinar.

Please click here to pre-register for the event.

Date: Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Time: 16:30 – 18:00 JST (7:30 – 9:00 GMT)

Presenters:

Chris Cargill, President and CEO

Dr. Matt Barnes, Executive Officer, President of Nxera Pharma UK and Head of R&D

Dr. Makoto Sugita, Executive Officer, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and President of Nxera Pharma Japan

Hironoshin Nomura, Executive Officer, CFO

Presentation slides will be made available by 16:00 JST (7:00 GMT) on 6 November through the investor section of the Company’s Home Page here.

–END–

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma (formerly Sosei Heptares) is a technology powered biopharma company, in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

In addition to several products being commercialized in Japan, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across neurology, GI and immunology, metabolic disorders and rare diseases, and leverages the power of our unique and industry leading GPCR-targeted structure-based drug discovery NxWaveTM platform to provide a sustainable source of best- or first-in-class candidates.

Nxera employs over 350 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life

