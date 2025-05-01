Nxera Pharma Appoints Top-Ranked Biopharma Investment Analyst Shinya Tsuzuki as Head of Investor Relations

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 1 May 2025 – Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (“Nxera” or “the Company”; TSE 4565) today announces the appointment of Shinya Tsuzuki, as Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Tsuzuki will lead Nxera’s Investor Relations (IR) team in Japan and report to the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Hironoshin Nomura.

Mr. Tsuzuki joins Nxera from Mizuho Securities, where he served as a Senior Investment Analyst and has covered the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector since 2018. During this time, Mr. Tsuzuki was ranked 2nd among pharma and biotech analysts in the Nikkei Veritas rankings in both 2022 and 2023, and 3rd in both 2024 and 2025. He was also ranked 2nd in the Extel rankings, formerly Institutional Investor Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals category, in both 2022 and 2023, and 4th in both 2024 and 2025.

Mr. Tsuzuki graduated from School of Engineering and Graduate School of Engineering, Nagoya University, Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Hironoshin Nomura, CFO of Nxera, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Tsuzuki to Nxera at this exciting time as we enter a new stage of growth. His deep understanding of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, combined with his well-established relationships across the investor community in Japan and internationally, will be a tremendous asset for us to foster interest in the Company, as well as the industry as a whole.”

Shinya Tsuzuki, Head of Investor Relations at Nxera, added: “I am excited to join Nxera during this period of evolution to becoming a next-generation biopharma business. I look forward to strengthening our investor communications and relationships, both in Japan and internationally, and contributing to Nxera’s continued growth as it aims to become a leading biopharmaceutical company in Japan.”

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

We have built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region.

Behind that, and powered by our unique NxWave™ discovery platform, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline of potentially first- and best-in-class candidates is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across neurology/neuropsychiatry, metabolic diseases and immunology and inflammation.

Nxera employs approximately 400 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

