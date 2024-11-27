SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nuvation Bio to Present at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET.


A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Nuvation Bio website at https://investors.nuvationbio.com/investors/. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel product candidates. Nuvation Bio’s portfolio of development candidates includes taletrectinib (ROS1), safusidenib (mIDH1), NUV-1511 (DDC), and NUV-868 (BET). Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:
media@nuvationbio.com

New York Events
Nuvation Bio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of New York skyline during the daytime
Job Trends
5 Biopharma Companies Hiring in New York
November 21, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac