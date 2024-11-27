Nuvation Bio to Present at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Coral Gables, Florida, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. ET.





A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Nuvation Bio website at https://investors.nuvationbio.com/investors/. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a late clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel product candidates. Nuvation Bio’s portfolio of development candidates includes taletrectinib (ROS1), safusidenib (mIDH1), NUV-1511 (DDC), and NUV-868 (BET). Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

