Nuvation Bio to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2026 | 
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 3:45 p.m. PT (6:45 p.m. ET) in San Francisco, CA.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Nuvation Bio website. An archived recording will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients’ lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI®), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor; and an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) program.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).


Contacts

Media and Investor Contacts

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact
JR DeVita
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact
Kaitlyn Nealy
media@nuvationbio.com

