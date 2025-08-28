Nuvation Bio to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment, today announced that David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio, and Philippe Sauvage, Chief Financial Officer of Nuvation Bio, will participate in three upcoming investor conferences, including fireside chats at two conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 2:10 p.m. ET in New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY

The management team will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Citi 2025 BioPharma Back to School Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Live webcasts of each fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Nuvation Bio website. An archived recording will be available for 90 days following each event.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a global oncology company focused on tackling some of the toughest challenges in cancer treatment with the goal of developing therapies that create a profound, positive impact on patients’ lives. Our diverse pipeline includes taletrectinib (IBTROZI™), a next-generation ROS1 inhibitor; safusidenib, a brain-penetrant IDH1 inhibitor; NUV-1511, an innovative drug-drug conjugate (DDC) designed for targeted cancer treatment; and NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor.

Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world’s leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.nuvationbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (@nuvationbioinc).

