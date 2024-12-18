Novotech Publishes Report on the Global COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape, Highlighting Key Trends, Therapeutic Advancements, and Challenges in Drug Development

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COVID--Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics, has released an in-depth report “COVID-19: Global Clinical Trial Landscape 2024.” This report delivers a robust analysis of ongoing and completed COVID-19 clinical trials, therapeutic strategies, and funding trends, offering essential insights for researchers and biotech leaders in the evolving COVID-19 research landscape.









The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant advancements in clinical research and therapeutic innovation. Novotech’s report offers an authoritative analysis of global trial distribution, patient recruitment trends, and emerging therapeutic strategies, drawing on over 5,000 clinical trials conducted since 2019 across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and beyond.

Key Findings in the Report:

Epidemiology and Incidence : As of 2024, COVID-19 has resulted in approximately 777 million cases and over 7 million deaths globally, with significant case burdens in regions like Europe, the Americas, and the Western Pacific.

: As of 2024, COVID-19 has resulted in approximately 777 million cases and over 7 million deaths globally, with significant case burdens in regions like Europe, the Americas, and the Western Pacific. Global Trial Trends : The report reveals that Asia-Pacific leads COVID-19 clinical trial activity with 34% of trials, followed by North America (25%) and Europe (22%). Key countries, including the United States, India, and China, have played a central role in advancing COVID-19 research.

: The report reveals that Asia-Pacific leads COVID-19 clinical trial activity with 34% of trials, followed by North America (25%) and Europe (22%). Key countries, including the United States, India, and China, have played a central role in advancing COVID-19 research. Therapeutic Innovations : Evolving strategies now extend beyond vaccines to include targeted antivirals, immune modulators, and monoclonal antibodies each addressing different stages and severities of the disease. These advancements highlight the importance of a diversified approach to COVID-19 management.

: Evolving strategies now extend beyond vaccines to include targeted antivirals, immune modulators, and monoclonal antibodies each addressing different stages and severities of the disease. These advancements highlight the importance of a diversified approach to COVID-19 management. Funding Landscape: Public and venture capital funding has been instrumental in advancing COVID-19 research. Between 2019 and 2023, the U.S. and China received the highest funding, enabling significant progress in the development and deployment of critical COVID-19 treatments.

A Look Ahead: Opportunities and Threats

The report’s SWOT analysis explores both opportunities and challenges within COVID-19 drug development. While booster and variant-specific vaccines, as well as mRNA technology advancements, provide avenues for continued progress, threats such as emerging variants, regulatory challenges, and vaccine hesitancy remain critical considerations.

Download your copy of the “COVID-19: Global Clinical Trial Landscape 2024" report here.

