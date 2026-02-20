Novo Nordisk A/S: Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S - February 20, 2026

Bagsværd, Denmark, 20 February 2026 – The Annual General Meeting will be held on:

Thursday 26 March 2026 at 14:00 (CET)

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a combined physical and virtual meeting. Accordingly, shareholders can choose between participating in person at Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, entrance 6, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark, or virtually by PC or smartphone/tablet. We encourage shareholders to exercise their rights by submitting proxies or votes by correspondence in advance of the Annual General Meeting. Further details on registration and participation are included in the enclosed meeting notice.

Novo Nordisk offers shareholders and others to follow the Annual General Meeting via live webcast on Novo Nordisk’s website. Please refer to the enclosed meeting notice for further information on the webcast.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

All shareholder-elected Board members are up for election.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Lars Rebien Sørensen as Chair of the Board and re-election of Cees de Jong as Vice Chair. Moreover, the Board proposes re-election of Britt Meelby Jensen, Stephan Engels and Kasim Kutay. The Board proposes Helena Saxon, Jan van de Winkel and Ramona Sequeira as new members of the Board of Directors.

Company announcement No 12 / 2026

