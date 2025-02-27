SUBSCRIBE
Novo Nordisk A/S: Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

February 27, 2025 | 
Bagsværd, Denmark, 27 February 2025 – The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on:

Thursday 27 March 2024 at 14.00 (CET)

The Annual General Meeting is held as a partially electronic general meeting. Accordingly, shareholders can choose between participating in person at Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark or participating virtually via an IT application. We encourage shareholders to exercise their rights by submitting proxies or votes by correspondence in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Also, Novo Nordisk offers the possibility of viewing the Annual General Meeting via live webcast on Novo Nordisk’s website.

Please refer to the enclosed notice for the Annual General Meeting for further information.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
All Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are up for election.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Helge Lund as chair of the Board and re-election of Henrik Poulsen as vice chair. Moreover, the Board proposes re-election of the following Board members: Laurence Debroux, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Kasim Kutay, Christina Law and Martin Mackay as members of the Board.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 76,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media:

Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors:

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 10 / 2025

Attachment

Novo Nordisk
