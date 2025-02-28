SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Novavax to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

February 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), today announced that the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference:

Fireside Chat

Date:

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time:

9:10 – 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Location:

Boston, MA

Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference:

Presentation

Date:

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time:

3:40 – 4:10 p.m. ET

Location:

Miami Beach, FL

Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit:

Conference

Event:

Investor Meetings

Date:

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Location:

Miami Beach, FL

A webcast of the fireside chat and presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s website at ir.novavax.com, with replays available for 30 days after the conferences.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world’s most significant health challenges by leveraging its scientific expertise in vaccines and its cutting-edge technology platform, including a protein-based nanoparticle and Matrix-M™ adjuvant. The Company’s growth strategy is focused on building new and diversified partnerships via the out-licensing of its technology platform and vaccine assets earlier in the development process. These strategic collaborations are fueled by smart investments in a growing early-stage pipeline starting with the Company’s core expertise in infectious disease and potentially expanding into other disease areas. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Contacts:

Investors

Luis Sanay, CFA

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Giovanna Chandler

202-709-5563

media@novavax.com

Novavax Logo (PRNewsfoto/Novavax)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novavax-to-participate-in-upcoming-march-investor-conferences-302387404.html

SOURCE Novavax, Inc.

