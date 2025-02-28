Novavax to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), today announced that the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference:
Fireside Chat
Date:
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Time:
9:10 – 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
Location:
Boston, MA
Conference
Event:
Investor Meetings
Date:
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference:
Presentation
Date:
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Time:
3:40 – 4:10 p.m. ET
Location:
Miami Beach, FL
Conference
Event:
Investor Meetings
Date:
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit:
Conference
Event:
Investor Meetings
Date:
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Location:
Miami Beach, FL
A webcast of the fireside chat and presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s website at ir.novavax.com, with replays available for 30 days after the conferences.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world’s most significant health challenges by leveraging its scientific expertise in vaccines and its cutting-edge technology platform, including a protein-based nanoparticle and Matrix-M™ adjuvant. The Company’s growth strategy is focused on building new and diversified partnerships via the out-licensing of its technology platform and vaccine assets earlier in the development process. These strategic collaborations are fueled by smart investments in a growing early-stage pipeline starting with the Company’s core expertise in infectious disease and potentially expanding into other disease areas. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
