Novavax to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), today announced that the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference: Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 9:10 – 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Location: Boston, MA Conference Event: Investor Meetings Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference: Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Time: 3:40 – 4:10 p.m. ET Location: Miami Beach, FL Conference Event: Investor Meetings Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit: Conference Event: Investor Meetings Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Location: Miami Beach, FL

A webcast of the fireside chat and presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s website at ir.novavax.com, with replays available for 30 days after the conferences.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) tackles some of the world’s most significant health challenges by leveraging its scientific expertise in vaccines and its cutting-edge technology platform, including a protein-based nanoparticle and Matrix-M™ adjuvant. The Company’s growth strategy is focused on building new and diversified partnerships via the out-licensing of its technology platform and vaccine assets earlier in the development process. These strategic collaborations are fueled by smart investments in a growing early-stage pipeline starting with the Company’s core expertise in infectious disease and potentially expanding into other disease areas. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.

Luis Sanay

240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Giovanna Chandler

202-709-5563

media@novavax.com

