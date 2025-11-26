Novartis Canada Welcomes Dimitri Gitas as New Country President

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis Canada) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dimitri Gitas as Country President, effective December 1, 2025. As a proud Canadian returning home, Dimitri brings more than 20 years of experience in life sciences and healthcare, with a proven track record of leadership in Canada, the United States, Greece, Poland and Switzerland where he most recently served as Managing Director for MSD.

As Country President of Novartis Canada, Dimitri will take overall leadership of the company's strategy and operations within the country, focusing on developing innovative healthcare solutions to address the evolving needs of patients in four primary therapeutic areas: Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience and Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic diseases.

"Novartis has never backed down from some of the toughest challenges in medicine. I'm energized to join a company whose legacy is built on such bold innovation," said Dimitri Gitas, Country President. "I am equally excited to return home to Canada. I look forward to working alongside our teams and collaborating with federal and provincial leaders to strengthen the life sciences sector. Together, we'll drive innovation and ensure Canadian patients have timely access to the medicines they need."

Dimitri will make his first public appearance in Montreal on November 27, where the company is set to announce the winners of the Novartis Health Equity Initiative.

Dimitri succeeds his predecessor, Mark Vineis, who recently transitioned to a new role within Novartis.

