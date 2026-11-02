Nouscom Strengthens Leadership and Operational Capabilities, Appointing Loredana Siani, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer

Promotion follows recent €120 million Series D financing as Nouscom advances NOUS-209 into registration-enabling trial in Lynch Syndrome and prepares for commercial-scale manufacturing

BASEL, Switzerland – November 2, 2026 – Nouscom, a clinical-stage, cancer interception focused biotech developing next-generation immunotherapies, today announces the promotion of Loredana Siani, Ph.D., to Chief Technology Officer (CTO) as the Company strengthens its leadership and operational capabilities to support the continued advancement of NOUS-209 in Lynch Syndrome.

In this new executive team role, Loredana will continue to lead Nouscom’s technical organization with responsibility for the Company’s Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), commercial-scale manufacturing, and technical operations. Her promotion comes as Nouscom enters a pivotal stage of clinical development, supported by its recently announced €120 million ($135 million) Series D financing to advance NOUS-209, its lead off-the-shelf program, into a registration-enabling clinical trial in Lynch Syndrome carriers.

Loredana joined Nouscom in 2020 and most recently served as Senior Vice President (SVP), Technical CMC. She brings extensive experience in process development and GMP manufacturing. Under her leadership, Nouscom has successfully manufactured its proprietary viral vectors both as large-scale, off-the-shelf products and as individualized products using a small-scale, fully automated closed system developed by her team. These products have supplied multiple clinical studies across North America and Europe. Nouscom has also secured regulatory clearance for its clinical trial material and manufacturing and release processes.

Loredana holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Biotechnology Science from the University Federico II in Naples and an Executive MBA from Luiss Business School in Rome, Italy.

“As Nouscom enters this important next phase, Loredana’s leadership and ability to execute will be critical. She has consistently demonstrated her deep technical expertise together with a solution-finding attitude, both in the GMP manufacturing and release of NOUS-209 and in our regulatory interactions for our forthcoming registration-enabling clinical trial,” said Marina Udier, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Nouscom. “Together with her team, she has shaped and built our CMC, technical and manufacturing capabilities from the ground up. Successfully scaling a complex biologic from first clinical batches to commercial-scale manufacturing is often overlooked by biotech companies, but is as challenging and critical as generating clinical data. She and her team have always delivered.”

“Six years ago, I joined Nouscom with a single goal: to translate cutting-edge science into safe, scalable, and manufacturable medicines for patients,” said Loredana Siani, Ph.D. “Over the years, I have learned that technology alone is not enough. What truly makes the difference is people, the quality of our decisions and our ability to execute with rigor when the stakes are high. I am deeply grateful to Marina for her trust, to the team with whom I have shared every challenge, and to our investors and partners for their continued support.”

In parallel, Concetta Baldo has been promoted to Head of Clinical Operations, further strengthening Nouscom’s operational capabilities ahead of the registration-enabling trial. She is leading Nouscom’s global clinical development programs and brings more than 15 years of experience in clinical research and operations. Concetta holds an M.Sc. in Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Technology and a master’s in Clinical Research Methodology.

Ends

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering next-generation neoantigen-targeted immunotherapies to treat cancer at all stages, from early cancer interception to late-stage metastatic disease. Its proprietary viral vector platform enables broad and durable immune activation by delivering optimized neoantigens that train the immune system to recognize and fight cancer. Nouscom’s lead program, NOUS-209, is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy in advanced clinical development for cancer interception in Lynch Syndrome carriers and the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer with microsatellite instability (MSI). The company’s clinical stage portfolio also includes NOUS-PEV, a personalized neoantigen immunotherapy, with published data from a successfully completed Phase 1b trial. Nouscom’s current investors include 5AM Ventures, Andera Partners, Angelini Industries (through Angelini Investments), Angelini Ventures, Bpifrance (through its InnoBio2 fund), CDP Venture Capital (through its Large Ventures Fund), EQT Life Sciences, European Investment Bank (through Aurea, its co-investment facility with Angelini Ventures), Indaco Venture Partners SGR, M Ventures, Neva SGR (Intesa Sanpaolo Group), Panakes Partners, Revelation Partners, Versant Ventures and XGEN Ventures.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company’s website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Nouscom

Rick Davis, COO

E : info@nouscom.com

T : +41 61 201 1835 MEDiSTRAVA

Sylvie Berrebi, Sandi Greenwood, Mark Swallow

E : nouscom@medistrava.com

T : +44 (0)203 928 6900





