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US biotechs take lion’s share of $54.5B VC money raised since 2025

October 26, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
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iStock, Dilok Klaisataporn

Since 2025, U.S. biopharma companies have raised $37.2 billion—68% of total worldwide venture capital funding—with startups in the San Francisco Bay Area and Boston leading the way.

Biopharma has collected $54.5 billion across 959 rounds globally since the start of 2025 through 2026’s third quarter, with U.S. companies attracting $37.2 billion—about 68% of the total funding.

In the U.S., the two leading biopharma hubs are the San Francisco Bay Area and Boston, raising $12.8 billion and $10.2 billion since 2025, respectively, according to an October biopharma report from J.P. Morgan. Together, the two areas gathered about 62% of all U.S. biopharma funding over the past seven quarters, “underscoring the continued concentration of capital in established life-sciences ecosystems,” according to the report.

San Diego, Philadelphia and the Research Triangle in North Carolina stood out as three other strong U.S. fundraisers, raising a collective $5.2 billion over the same time period.

Outside of the U.S., European biopharma companies raised $9.2 billion from 2025 to 2026’s Q3, accounting for just under 17% of all capital deployed. In Europe, the U.K. raised the largest share, securing $3.1 billion across 58 rounds. Switzerland followed at $1.8 billion, with France drawing in $851 million and Germany raising $832 million.

Worldwide, money deployed in the most recent quarter stayed concentrated in fewer, larger rounds. Half of the $1.1 billion in capital deployed came from just five of the 32 rounds.

Overall, 2026 is on track to surpass last year’s total of $30.5 billion, with J.P. Morgan projecting full-year biopharma funding to reach about $33 billion.

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IPO
Biotech IPOs raise $7.5B as sector’s performance rally flattens
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October 26, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
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Venture capital Funding United States Europe
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

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