Noema Pharma to Present Phase 2a Results for Cendifensine in Vasomotor Symptoms (Hot Flashes) Due to Menopause at the 2026 ACOG Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting

BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma AG today announced the presentation of Phase 2a study results evaluating cendifensine in menopausal women experiencing moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) in a poster at the 2026 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical & Scientific Meeting, to be held May 1–3 in Washington, D.C.

The data highlight the potential of cendifensine, Noema’s oral, first-in-class, broad-spectrum monoamine modulator, demonstrating substantial reductions in the frequency (92%) and severity (59%) of moderate-to-severe VMS over 12 weeks. Patients also showed improvements in depressive symptoms, food cravings, and fatigue across relevant subgroups, along with a median weight loss of 2.5 kg in the overall population. These findings support advancement to a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial to further evaluate efficacy and safety.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: NOE-PMM-201, Results Of Phase 2A Study Of NOE-115 For The Treatment of Vasomotor Symptoms In Menopause

Session: ePoster Session H

Date/Time: May 2, 2026 at 2:45 PM ET

Presenter: Robert Lasser, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Noema Pharma

Following the presentation, the poster will be available within the Cendifensine section of the “Our Pipeline” page on the corporate website.

About Cendifensine

Cendifensine (formerly NOE-115) is an oral, first-in-class, broad-spectrum monoamine modulator being developed for vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause. It is designed to rebalance and selectively enhance monoamine activity across serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine, offering a novel non-hormonal approach to addressing temperature dysregulation and potentially other menopausal symptoms such as mood, fatigue, food cravings, and weight gain.

About Noema Pharma

Noema is developing a late-stage portfolio of oral, small molecule therapeutics with well-characterized mechanisms and distinct features that offer unique therapeutic advantages for neurological and other disorders. The Company is advancing programs across orphan and large-market indications, targeting therapeutic areas of high unmet need. Noema was founded by the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners and is supported by the current investors including EQT, Forbion, Gilde Healthcare, Invus, Jeito Capital, Polaris Partners and UPMC Enterprises. Learn more at www.noemapharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Michael Samar

Chief Financial Officer

Noema Pharma

info@noemapharma.com

Media Contact:

Julia Deutsch

Lyra Strategic Advisory

Jdeutsch@lyraadvisory.com