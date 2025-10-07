NKGen Biotech to Present on the Use of Troculeucel for Neurodegenerative Diseases at the XXVII World Congress of Neurology

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen, will present at the XXVII World Congress of Neurology (“WCN 2025”) taking place in Seoul, South Korea, October 12-15, 2025.

WCN 2025 is a premier global forum that brings together leading neurologists, researchers, and healthcare professionals to exchange knowledge, foster collaboration, and explore breakthrough innovations in neurological science. At this year’s congress in Seoul, South Korea, NKGen Biotech will present the scientific rationale and latest clinical findings for troculeucel, its investigational autologous, enhanced NK cell therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. This presentation reflects NKGen’s continued commitment to advancing neurological care and contributing to the future of Alzheimer’s treatment.

NKGen Presentation Details :

Title: Expanded Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells (Troculeucel) with Enhanced Cytotoxicity in Moderate/Advanced Alzheimer’s Disease. Scientific Rationale with Preliminary Clinical and Biomarker Results.

Presenter: Paul Y. Song, M.D.

Session: Free Paper – Ataxia and Cerebellar Disorders & Dementia

Location: Conference Room North 201

Date and Time: October 15, 2025, at 11:50 AM, Korean Standard Time (KST/UTC+9)

A copy of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website under the Scientific Publications section, once the event has concluded. Additionally, previously disclosed scientific data on troculeucel for neurodegenerative disease can be accessed on the same page. For the latest updates on clinical trials and regulatory announcements, please visit the Company’s News page.

About Troculeucel

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen’s journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. Additional risks include uncertainties related to the Company’s acquisition of a majority interest in NKMax, including risks regarding the future performance of NKMax’s business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate NKMax’s operations, personnel, and technologies, potential challenges in realizing expected synergies and cost savings, and risks that the Company may not achieve the anticipated strategic, financial, or operational benefits of the acquisition on the expected timeline or at all. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

