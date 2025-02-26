SUBSCRIBE
Nkarta to Participate in March 2024 Investor Conferences

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
March 3, 2025
3:10 p.m. ET – fireside chat

Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
March 10, 2025
3:00 p.m. ET – fireside chat

A simultaneous webcast of the events will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Greg Mann
Nkarta, Inc.
gmann@nkartatx.com

Northern California Cell therapy Events
Nkarta Inc
