Nkarta to Participate in Evercore Healthcare Conference 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat autoimmune diseases, today announced its participation in the Evercore 8th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday in Miami.

Evercore 8th Annual Healthcare Conference

December 4, 2025

10:50 a.m. ET – fireside chat

A simultaneous webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

