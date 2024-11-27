SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nkarta to Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

November 27, 2024 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
December 4, 2024
2:10 p.m. ET – fireside chat

A simultaneous webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Greg Mann
Nkarta, Inc.
gmann@nkartatx.com

Northern California Events
Nkarta Inc
