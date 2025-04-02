SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Nkarta to Participate in an April 2025 Investor Conference

April 2, 2025 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
April 8, 2025
11:00 a.m. ET – fireside chat

A simultaneous webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies and CRISPR-based genome engineering capabilities, Nkarta is building a pipeline of future cell therapies engineered for deep therapeutic activity and intended for broad access in the outpatient treatment setting. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Nadir Mahmood
Nkarta, Inc.
nmahmood@nkartatx.com

Northern California Events
Nkarta Inc
