Nimbus Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team to Support Next Phase of Growth

— Lizabeth Leveille, M.S., MBA, appointed Chief Business Officer —

— Fang Wang, Ph.D., named Senior Vice President, Head of Biology —

— Daniel Price, Ph.D., promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Chemistry —

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nimbus Therapeutics, LLC (“Nimbus Therapeutics” or “Nimbus”), a computational drug discovery company developing breakthrough small molecule medicines through advanced structure-based design and AI-enabled chemistry, today announced three leadership appointments as the company expands its business development and research capabilities and advances its pipeline of novel small molecules, including its highly selective salt-inducible kinase 2 (SIK2) inhibitor program. Lizabeth Leveille, M.S., MBA, has been appointed Chief Business Officer; Fang Wang, Ph.D., has joined Nimbus as Senior Vice President, Head of Biology; and Daniel Price, Ph.D., has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Chemistry.

“Nimbus is at an exciting and important phase in the evolution of our pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas, with our WRN program showing encouraging depth and durability of response in cancer patients, our SIK2 program approaching first-in-human studies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and several other promising early-stage programs advancing against difficult-to-drug targets,” said Abbas Kazimi, M.S., Chief Executive Officer of Nimbus. “As our pipeline continues to mature, Liz’s strategic leadership and deep business development experience will be invaluable as we pursue opportunities to maximize the potential of our science and create value for Nimbus.”

“Fang has a remarkable track record of leading strong biology teams and advancing programs from discovery into the clinic,” said Peter Tummino, Ph.D., President of Research and Development at Nimbus. “As our Head of Biology, she will play a critical role in identifying and advancing compelling targets, deepening our understanding of disease biology, and translating those insights into the next generation of agents in our pipeline.”

“Dan has had a significant impact on Nimbus since joining the company, bringing deep expertise in computational chemistry and structural biology to programs across our pipeline. Nimbus has built one of the industry’s leading computational chemistry capabilities, integrating structure-based drug discovery with AI, machine learning, and predictive modeling. Dan will play a central role in advancing these capabilities further and applying them across our chemistry organization to accelerate the discovery of differentiated medicines for patients in need,” continued Dr. Tummino.

About Lizabeth Leveille, M.S., MBA, Chief Business Officer

Ms. Leveille brings more than two decades of biopharmaceutical business development experience spanning licensing, collaborations and acquisitions across a broad range of therapeutic areas. She joins Nimbus from Merck Research Laboratories, where she most recently served as Vice President, Head of BD&L Boston Innovation Hub and Discovery Transactions, leading early-stage licensing, collaboration and acquisition efforts across Merck’s therapeutic areas. Previously, she spent nearly a decade at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research in strategic alliances and transactions. Ms. Leveille is active in the Massachusetts life sciences community and serves on the boards of MassBio and Massachusetts Biomedical Initiatives. She earned an MBA from Babson College and M.S. and B.S. degrees in biotechnology from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

About Fang Wang, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Biology

Dr. Wang brings nearly 20 years of experience in precision oncology, cancer immunology and metabolic disease drug discovery and development, spanning both small molecule and biologics programs. She joins Nimbus from HotSpot Therapeutics, where she served as Senior Vice President of Oncology Discovery and Translational Science and helped build the company’s oncology and immunology pipeline, advancing programs from discovery through clinical development. Previously, she was Vice President of Biology and Translational Science at FogPharma, where she advanced oncology programs from discovery into the clinic. Earlier in her career, Dr. Wang spent nearly a decade at Agios Pharmaceuticals, where she served as biology and pharmacology lead for three first-in-class FDA-approved therapies: Tibsovo®, Idhifa®, and Voranigo®. Her work spanned target validation through translational science. She began her industry career at Aveo Pharmaceuticals and earned her Ph.D. in molecular virology from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, followed by postdoctoral research at Harvard Medical School and the Mayo Clinic.

About Daniel Price, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Head of Chemistry

Dr. Price has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Chemistry, after serving as Vice President, Computational Chemistry and Structural Biology at Nimbus. Since joining the company in January 2022, he has played a key role in advancing Nimbus’s drug discovery programs and strengthening the integration of computational chemistry, structural biology and medicinal chemistry across the portfolio. Prior to Nimbus, Dr. Price spent 16 years at GSK, where he most recently served as Director, Computational Chemistry and contributed to the discovery of four clinical-stage drug candidates across multiple therapeutic areas. His expertise spans structure- and ligand-based drug discovery, kinase targeting, cross-domain informatics and ADME modeling. Dr. Price earned his Ph.D. in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University and his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Colorado, and completed a postdoctoral research fellowship at Scripps Research.

About Nimbus Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics is a leader in computational drug discovery, developing breakthrough small molecule medicines against well-validated, difficult-to-drug targets. Nimbus brings together deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery and advanced computational chemistry with AI- and machine learning-enabled predictive modeling in a proven drug discovery engine designed to create differentiated medicines across multiple therapeutic areas.

Nimbus has advanced multiple internally discovered programs into the clinic and has a track record of successful transactions and collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including the acquisition of its ACC subsidiary by Gilead Sciences and its TYK2 subsidiary by Takeda, as well as research and licensing collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company.

Nimbus’s pipeline includes NDI-219216, a Werner syndrome helicase (WRN) inhibitor in Phase 1/2 clinical development for microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) solid tumors; a salt-inducible kinase 2 (SIK2) inhibitor program advancing toward first-in-human studies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; and multiple preclinical programs across oncology, immunology and metabolic diseases. Nimbus is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.nimbustx.com.

Media Contact

Cindy Fung, Ph.D.

Nimbus Therapeutics

cindy.fung@nimbustx.com