Nicholas Richardson, DO, MPH, Departs FDA and Joins Precision for Medicine as VP, Clinical Development

A leader at FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence, Dr. Richardson brings extensive experience in the development of therapies to treat hematologic malignancies

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development, today announced that Nicholas Richardson, DO, MPH, has joined the company as Vice President, Clinical Development. Dr. Richardson, an expert in pediatric hematology and oncology, was previously Deputy Director for the Division of Hematologic Malignancies 2 at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which oversees the development of therapeutics for patients with lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple myeloma. In his new role, Dr. Richardson will be responsible for partnering with life science companies on the clinical development of their drugs, biologics, and cell and gene therapies.

Working over nine years in the FDA, Dr. Richardson has a profound understanding of regulatory strategy, particularly in the development of CAR-T cell therapies, bispecifics and T-cell engagers. His deep expertise will be instrumental in guiding clients through the evolving regulatory landscape for hematologic malignancies.

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Nicholas Richardson, a distinguished colleague from the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence, to Precision for Medicine," said Harpreet Singh, MD, Precision for Medicine's Chief Medical Officer, who formerly served as an FDA Oncology Division Director. "Dr. Richardson is a proven leader in innovative trial design, biomarkers and cutting-edge cell therapies, and his unique skill set will directly accelerate our approach to blood cancer treatments. Furthermore, his deep, long-standing relationships within the CLL, lymphoma and myeloma communities will deliver immense strategic value to our clients."

Dr. Richardson spearheaded initiatives to develop novel endpoints in blood cancer, such as minimal residual disease (MRD) in lymphoma and CLL, accelerating drug development. His expertise in hematologic malignancies and cell and gene therapies complements Dr. Singh's expertise in solid tumor therapies, creating comprehensive development leadership for oncology treatments.

"My career has been dedicated to transforming the blood cancer treatment landscape and ensuring safe, effective therapies reach patients. Joining Precision for Medicine represents a pivotal next step in that mission," said Dr. Richardson. "I am eager to leverage the collective expertise here and across the industry to optimize drug development pathways, ultimately empowering manufacturers to bring critical, life-saving treatments to patients with speed and efficiency."

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data intelligence. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with 3,600 people in 40 locations globally across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com .

