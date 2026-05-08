Niagen Bioscience Announces Participation in Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NAGE #Biotech--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announces that senior leadership will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

31st Annual Sohn Investment Conference

Location : Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall

: Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall Date : May 12, 2026

: May 12, 2026 Format : Emerging Company Pavilion, a curated showcase of 8-10 select companies

: Emerging Company Pavilion, a curated showcase of 8-10 select companies Management: Ozan Pamir, CFO

4th Annual Benchmark Consumer One-On-One Conference

Location : New York Athletic Club

: New York Athletic Club Date : May 19, 2026

: May 19, 2026 Format : One-on-one meetings

: One-on-one meetings Management: Rob Fried, CEO, and Ozan Pamir, CFO

If you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Niagen management team during either conference, please contact your respective conference representative or email Niagen@KCSA.com.

For additional information on Niagen Bioscience, visit www.niagenbioscience.com.

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) is the global authority in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience™ is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, and high-quality NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen™ Plus, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

†Based on revenue per largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (Jan. 2025 – Dec. 2025)

Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:

Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships

310.405.5227

kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com

Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

Niagen@kcsa.com