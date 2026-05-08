SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Niagen Bioscience Announces Participation in Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

May 8, 2026 | 
2 min read

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NAGE #Biotech--Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today announces that senior leadership will participate in the following upcoming conferences:



31st Annual Sohn Investment Conference

  • Location: Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall
  • Date: May 12, 2026
  • Format: Emerging Company Pavilion, a curated showcase of 8-10 select companies
  • Management: Ozan Pamir, CFO

4th Annual Benchmark Consumer One-On-One Conference

  • Location: New York Athletic Club
  • Date: May 19, 2026
  • Format: One-on-one meetings
  • Management: Rob Fried, CEO, and Ozan Pamir, CFO

If you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Niagen management team during either conference, please contact your respective conference representative or email Niagen@KCSA.com.

For additional information on Niagen Bioscience, visit www.niagenbioscience.com.

About Niagen Bioscience:

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE) is the global authority in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. As a trusted pioneer of NAD+ discoveries, Niagen Bioscience is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions.

The Niagen Bioscience team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to everyday lifestyle stressors. NAD+ depletion is a key contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Distinguished by state-of-the-art laboratories, rigorous scientific and quality protocols, and collaborations with leading research institutions worldwide, Niagen Bioscience sets the gold standard for research, quality, and innovation. There’s a better way to age.

At the heart of its clinically proven product portfolio is Niagen® (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient, well-researched, and high-quality NAD+ booster available. Niagen powers the Company’s consumer supplement, Tru Niagen®, the number one NAD+ boosting oral supplement in the United States† (available at www.truniagen.com), and Niagen™ Plus, featuring pharmaceutical-grade intravenous (IV) and injectable Niagen products (www.niagenplus.com). Pharmaceutical-grade Niagen IV and injections are compounded and distributed by U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities and are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription.

Niagen Bioscience’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. Niagen Bioscience maintains a website at www.niagenbioscience.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

Based on revenue per largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (Jan. 2025 – Dec. 2025)


Contacts

Niagen Bioscience Media Contact:
Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships
310.405.5227
kendall.knysch@niagenbio.com

Niagen Bioscience Investor Relations Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
Niagen@kcsa.com

Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Panoramic view of San Diego skyline with clear blue sky and calm ocean waters.
Cancer
AACR 2026: Combo therapies by Moderna, Marengo show promise in skin, breast cancer
April 28, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Andrea Park
Pictured: gene editing on DNA Background / Taylor
gene editing
Gene therapy leaders aim to help more Baby KJs with novel regulatory models
April 27, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Sunset illuminating the tall skyscrapers of San Diego in California from Centennial Park in Coronado
Cancer
Merck’s PD-1/VEGF data star in stacked lineup of AACR ‘26 data reveals
April 17, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Control, Fluctuation, Uncertainty, Businessman balancing with an umbrella
Rare diseases
Rare Disease Leaders Call for Regulatory Clarity as FDA Balances Urgency With Rigor
April 2, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie