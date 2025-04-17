Real-world data study aims to improve treatment options for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma patients

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nference, a company dedicated to transforming healthcare by making biomedical data computable, today announced a collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd , a global oncology company that intends to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., to unlock new insights in treating B-cell cancers. The collaboration will leverage nference’s proprietary Agentic AI platform to deepen understanding of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) treatment patterns.

nference and BeiGene Collaborate to Drive New B-Cell Cancer Research.

B-cell cancers, including CLL and SLL, are a group of malignancies affecting lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell crucial to immune function. These cancers impact thousands , with CLL being the most common adult leukemia in the U.S. This retrospective descriptive analysis will review more than 700 patient charts to identify real-world treatment patterns.

“Through this collaboration with BeiGene, we aim to uncover valuable real-world insights into treatment patterns and outcomes, helping refine clinical practices,” said Dr. Venky Soundararajan, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer at inference. “Our goal is to generate a comprehensive view of real-world outcomes that enhances clinical decisions, leading to more effective, personalized care for patients with CLL, SLL, and other B-cell malignancies.”

About nference

Vanderbilt University

nference is unlocking the potential of healthcare data with AI, delivering real-world evidence, insights, and solutions informed by the most comprehensive multimodal data across all therapeutic areas. Our extensive de-identified, longitudinal data includes decades of clinical notes along with rich patient histories, vitals, lab tests, radiology images, digital pathology, genomics, and electrophysiology waveforms. Our federated data platform, comprised of premier healthcare organizations, including Mayo Clinic, Duke Health, Banner Health,Medical Center, and Emory Healthcare, enables advanced research and custom AI model development. With unprecedented access to data from over 40 million patient journeys, our partners can accelerate target discovery, optimize clinical trial design, and enhance lifecycle management. Follow nference on. Visit us at

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nference-and-beigene-collaborate-to-drive-new-b-cell-cancer-research-302431159.html

SOURCE nference