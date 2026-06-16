Nexalin Technology Announces Two Clinical Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 2026 NYC Neuromodulation Conference Highlighting Preliminary Clinical Results Across Anxiety, Depression, Insomnia and Quality of Life

Accepted abstracts showcase Nexalin’s proprietary DIFS™ 15 mA 77.5 Hz treatment platform and clinical improvements across anxiety, depression, insomnia and quality of life

Data to be presented include 77.8% anxiety response rate at end of treatment, durable benefits maintained at 8-week follow-up and no serious adverse events, seizures or manic/hypomanic switches reported

Presentations of clinical data further strengthen the scientific viability of Nexalin’s new proprietary non-invasive approach to deep-brain frequency-based neurostimulation as the Company prepares for global commercial initiatives

HOUSTON, TX, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL) (the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced that two clinical abstracts evaluating Nexalin’s proprietary DIFS™ 15 mA, 77.5 Hz treatment platform have been accepted for presentation at the 2026 NYC Neuromodulation Conference.

The accepted abstracts are titled:

“Transcranial Alternating Current Stimulation for the Treatment of Anxiety: Preliminary Results from an Open-Label Pilot Clinical Trial” “Transcranial Alternating Current Stimulation for Comorbid Anxiety and Insomnia: Preliminary Findings on Insomnia and Quality of Life from an Open-Label Pilot Trial”

The accepted abstracts are based on data from the Company’s recently completed 8-week, single-center, prospective, clinical trial conducted at the Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas, University of São Paulo. Adults with generalized anxiety disorder and comorbid insomnia received 20 sessions of Nexalin’s proprietary 15 mAmp deep-brain frequency stimulation over four weeks, followed by a four-week follow-up period. Each 40-minute session was administered using the Nexalin DIFS™ device at 15 mA and 77.5 Hz.

“The acceptance of two Nexalin-related clinical abstracts for presentation at the 2026 NYC Neuromodulation Conference is another important milestone for our proprietary non-invasive treatment platform,” said Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of Nexalin Technology. “These presentations will showcase Nexalin’s clinical results to a highly relevant scientific and medical audience, while underscoring what we believe may represent a distinction between Nexalin and all other competitors in the field: Nexalin is not advancing a conventional or “me-too” neurostimulation device, but a potentially differentiated, next-generation neuro-technology platform designed to set a new standard for non-invasive brain stimulation."

Mr. White continued, “We believe these accepted abstracts reinforce the growing clinical and scientific foundation behind Nexalin’s DIFS™ platform. The data continue to affirm the positive clinical signals observed in prior Nexalin studies and highlight meaningful improvements across multiple interconnected neuropsychiatric domains, including anxiety, depressive symptoms, insomnia and quality of life. As we advance broader clinical, regulatory and commercial initiatives, we believe this additional scientific visibility is highly valuable, including in Brazil, where the study was conducted and where we are preparing for a potential product launch.”

Key highlights from the accepted abstracts include:

77.8% anxiety response rate at end of treatment: Anxiety response rates reached 77.8% at Session 20.

Anxiety response rates reached 77.8% at Session 20. Rapid anxiety improvement: Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A) scores decreased by 14.73 points by Session 5.

Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A) scores decreased by 14.73 points by Session 5. Durable anxiety benefit: HAM-A scores decreased by 18.30 points by Session 20, with reductions observed at 8-week post-treatment follow-up.

HAM-A scores decreased by 18.30 points by Session 20, with reductions observed at 8-week post-treatment follow-up. Depressive symptom improvement: Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD) scores decreased by 9.90 points by Session 20.

Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD) scores decreased by 9.90 points by Session 20. High depressive symptom response and remission: HAMD response and remission rates both reached 66.7% at the end of treatment.

HAMD response and remission rates both reached 66.7% at the end of treatment. Sustained insomnia improvement: Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) scores improved significantly at the end of treatment and remained significantly improved at 8-week follow-up, with large effect sizes reported.

Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) scores improved significantly at the end of treatment and remained significantly improved at 8-week follow-up, with large effect sizes reported. Quality-of-life improvement: Overall quality of life improved significantly at the end of treatment, with favorable directional trends across additional quality-of-life domains.

Overall quality of life improved significantly at the end of treatment, with favorable directional trends across additional quality-of-life domains. Favorable tolerability profile: No serious adverse events, seizures or manic/hypomanic switches were reported.

“These accepted abstracts are important because they reflect that Nexalin’s clinical findings are moving into broader scientific discussion within the neuromodulation field,” said Dr. David Owens, Chief Medical Officer of Nexalin Technology. “The data show a consistent pattern of improvement across multiple clinically relevant outcomes, not just a single endpoint. Moreover, they provide a strong rationale for continued evaluation of Nexalin’s platform and further support the clinical utility demonstrated across the Company’s published and ongoing body of evidence.”

The NYC Neuromodulation Conference brings together clinicians, researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs and industry participants focused on the development and application of neuromodulation technologies. Nexalin believes the acceptance of these abstracts provides an important opportunity to further communicate the clinical and scientific rationale for its DIFS™ platform to a specialized audience focused on next-generation neurostimulation. Nexalin also believes the data may support broader commercial initiatives across international markets, including Brazil, where the study was conducted and where the Company is preparing for a potential product launch.

Unlike many neurostimulation technologies that are based on incremental modifications to existing approaches, Nexalin’s platform is designed to deliver proprietary high-power frequency-based stimulation that the Company believes may penetrate deeper brain regions associated with mood, sleep and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Nexalin believes this differentiated approach may provide a meaningful competitive advantage as the Company advances its FDA De Novo regulatory pathway, clinical development programs and commercialization strategy.

“These presentations provide another opportunity to highlight what we believe is an increasingly compelling clinical profile for Nexalin’s DIFS™ technology that is prescribed and managed through the Nexalin NeuroCare™ platform,” added Mr. White. “The data are consistent with our broader clinical thesis: a non-invasive, outpatient-friendly, drug-free platform designed to deliver meaningful improvements across neuropsychiatric conditions. We believe this scientific recognition further supports Nexalin’s position as an innovator and leader in one of the most important areas of healthcare.”

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. Nexalin’s medical devices are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body. Nexalin products are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues using frequency based bioelectronic medical technology. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, Oman and Israel. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). These forward-looking statements relate to future events, future performance, or management’s current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, plans, estimates, intentions, or projections relating to the future, and are not guarantees of future performance. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, or that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances (including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “designed to,” “positioned to,” “potential,” “targeted,” “seeking,” “continues,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “predicts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” or similar expressions, or the negative of such terms), are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Nexalin’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections, and beliefs as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding the Company’s future clinical, regulatory, and commercial programs. These statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s statements regarding: the interpretation, replication, and clinical significance of the Company’s preliminary, open-label clinical trial results, including the Brazilian pilot trial; the possibility that data contained in draft abstracts or conference presentations may change upon final review or peer-review publication; the Company’s ability to replicate pilot trial results in larger, randomized, or controlled clinical studies; the mechanism of action, depth of penetration, and differentiation of Nexalin’s DIFS™ platform; the broader relevance and clinical applicability of the Company’s technology across multiple indications, including anxiety, depression, insomnia, and other neuropsychiatric conditions; the design, enrollment, timing, progress, results, and potential outcomes of the HALO™ Clarity pivotal program and other future clinical trials; the potential for future development, regulatory progress (including any planned De Novo FDA submission), and commercialization of the Company’s products and technology; the Company’s beliefs regarding its competitive position, market opportunity, and value proposition; management’s expectations regarding future regulatory submissions, clearances, and approvals; the Company’s product launch and sales strategy in Brazil; and the Company’s strategic plans, business prospects, and capital needs. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future studies will be initiated or completed on a timely basis or at all, that the results of pilot or open-label studies will be replicated in larger, randomized, or controlled trials, or that the Company’s technology will receive regulatory clearance or approval for any particular indication or on any anticipated timeline.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the inherent limitations of open-label, single-center pilot studies, including the absence of a placebo control group and the potential for placebo effects; uncertainties regarding the design, enrollment, execution, timing, results, and completion of clinical trials, including the HALO™ Clarity pivotal program; the ability to obtain regulatory clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) or other regulatory bodies, including with respect to any planned De Novo submission; the sufficiency of clinical and non-clinical data to support regulatory submissions; the potential for adverse events, safety concerns, or product performance issues; market acceptance of, and reimbursement for, the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights; competition from existing and new treatment alternatives; the Company’s reliance on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, contract research organizations and clinical investigators; the risk that acceptance of conference abstracts does not constitute regulatory endorsement and may not translate into favorable regulatory or commercial outcomes; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products in Brazil and other international markets; the Company’s ability to secure adequate funding on acceptable terms to complete its planned clinical, regulatory, and commercial programs; and general economic, political, regulatory, and market conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings the Company makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these filings are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s SEC filings referenced above, and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:

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