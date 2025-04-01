SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

NewAmsterdam Pharma to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 12:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact
Matthew Philippe
P: 1-917-882-7512
matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact
Spectrum Science on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Jaryd Leady
P: 1-856-803-7855
jleady@spectrumscience.com

Investor Contact
Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam
Austin Murtagh
P: 1-212-698-8696
austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com

