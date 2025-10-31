NewAmsterdam Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Medical Meeting and Investor Conferences in November 2025

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present additional safety and efficacy data from the pivotal Phase 3 BROOKLYN, BROADWAY and TANDEM trials at the 2025 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions, taking place November 7 – 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Additionally, NewAmsterdam announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. Details are as follows:
AHA Scientific Sessions 2025
Presentation Title: Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP) Inhibition with Obicetrapib Produces Substantial Reductions in LDL Particles: Pooled Analysis of BROOKLYN and BROADWAY Phase 3 Clinical Trials
Session Title: Lipid Lowering Therapies and Lipid Risk Factors
Oral Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 10:15am CT
Presenter: John Kastelein
Presentation Title: Obicetrapib in combination with ezetimibe on top of atorvastatin regresses atherosclerotic plaque lesions in APOE*3-Leiden.CETP mice
Session Title: New Mechanisms to Control Hypercholesterolemia
Digital Poster Presentation Date and Time: Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:59am CT
Presenter: Jose Inia
Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 10:30am ET in Boston, MA
Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer
Stifel Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00am ET in New York, NY
Presenters: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer
Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 5:00pm GMT
Presenters: Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, and John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer
Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company’s website.
About NewAmsterdam
NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.
