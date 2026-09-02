NewAmsterdam Pharma to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9.

in Boston, MA on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 9. Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026 in New York, NY on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10.





Live webcasts of both presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company’s website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Real Chemistry on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Christian Edgington

P: 1-513-310-6410

cedgington@realchemistry.com

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com