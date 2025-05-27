NewAmsterdam Pharma to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 45 th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at 3:20 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 3.

in Chicago, IL on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at 3:20 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 3. Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 4.

in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 4. Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on Monday, June 9, 2025. Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Phillipe, Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:40 p.m. ET on Monday, June 9.



Live webcasts of these presentations will be available through the investor relations section of the NewAmsterdam Pharma website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company’s website.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

