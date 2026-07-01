NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present data highlighting the potential for obicetrapib as a novel, oral, low-dose therapy for the prevention of early Alzheimer’s disease, at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026, taking place on July 12 – 15, 2026 in London, United Kingdom.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Predictors of P-tau217 in Cardiovascular Patients: Insights from the Broadway Trial

Abstract ID Number: 2026-A-6102-AAIC

Session Title: 2-17-FRS-A Featured Research Sessions: Alzheimer’s Therapy: Mechanisms Beyond Amyloid

Oral Presentation Date and Time: Monday, July 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM BST

Location: George V 1/2

Title: Undiagnosed Alzheimer’s Pathology in Cardiovascular Patients and its Implications for Prevention: BROADWAY Trial Dissected

Abstract ID Number: 2026-A-5998-AAIC

Poster Number: 0057

Session Title: In-Person Posters: Drug Development

Poster Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM BST

Location: ICC Maritime Hall

Title: ApoE4-Dependent Dose Response to CETP Inhibition: A Responder Analysis Informing Alzheimer’s Prevention Trial Enrichment Strategies

Abstract ID Number: 2026-A-8875-AAIC

Poster Number: 0435

Session Title: In-Person Posters: Biomarkers: Biomarkers (non-neuroimaging)

Poster Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 at 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM BST

Location: ICC Maritime Hall

Title: CETP Inhibition for Alzheimer’s Prevention: Obicetrapib’s Multi-Pathway Effects on Lipid Mediated Pathophysiology

Abstract ID Number: 2026-A-5685-AAIC

Poster Number: 0056

Session Title: In-Person Posters: Human Drug Development

Poster Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM BST

Location: ICC Maritime Hall

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, as well as the Company’s Phase 3 BROOKLYN, BROADWAY and TANDEM trials, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of MACE. The Company completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients. Commercialization rights of obicetrapib in Europe, either as a monotherapy or as part of a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, have been exclusively granted to the Menarini Group, an Italy-based, leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

Alzheimer’s Analysis

In BROADWAY, a pre-specified analysis was designed to assess plasma biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”) in patients enrolled in the BROADWAY trial and evaluated the effects of longer duration of therapy (12 months) with a prespecified ApoE population, based on phenotypic analysis. The analysis included 1,535 patients, including 367 ApoE4 carriers (ApoE3/E4 or ApoE4/E4), whose ApoE status was able to be determined. Because this analysis was based on a subset of patients from BROADWAY (which was designed to evaluate LDL-C reductions in an ASCVD and/or HeFH population), the AD analysis was not controlled for baseline differences between the treatment and placebo populations, but statistical analyses were adjusted for baseline biomarker values and age. The absolute and percent change over 12 months in p-tau217, a key biomarker of AD pathology, was measured among patients with baseline and end of study datapoints above the lower limit of quantitation. Additional outcome measures included NFL, GFAP, p-tau181, and Aβ42/40 ratio absolute and percent change over 12 months. NewAmsterdam observed statistically significant lower absolute changes in p-tau217 compared to placebo over 12 months in both the full analysis set (p=0.025; n= 1,535) and in ApoE4 carriers (p=0.022; n=367) as well as favorable trends in the other AD biomarkers. Although a safety analysis was not performed in the AD analysis population, in BROADWAY obicetrapib was observed to be well-tolerated, with safety results comparable to placebo.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Real Chemistry on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Christian Edgington

P: 1-513-310-6410

cedgington@realchemistry.com

Investor Contact

Precision AQ on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Austin Murtagh

P: 1-212-698-8696

austin.murtagh@precisionaq.com