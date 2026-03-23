NewAmsterdam Pharma Announces Three Presentations at the 2026 American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present data highlighting the potential for obicetrapib as a novel, oral, low-dose therapy for hypercholesterolemia, at the at the American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session (ACC.26), taking place on March 28-30 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Presentation details are as follows:

Presentation Title: CETP Inhibition with Obicetrapib Preserved Kidney Function in Patients at High Cardiovascular Risk: Results from the BROADWAY Trial

Session Title: 1069: Next-Generation Lipid Treatment Options

Digital Poster Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 3:30 - 3:37 PM CDT

Presenter: John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Chief Scientific Officer, NewAmsterdam Pharma

Location: Moderated Poster Theater 06, Posters, Hall E

Presentation Title: Safety of Obicetrapib: An Integrated Pooled Phase III Safety Analysis

Session Title: 1084: Evolving Non-Statin Therapies

Digital Poster Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 10:18 - 10:25 AM CDT

Presenter: Adam Nelson, Ph.D.

Location: Moderated Poster Theater 05, Posters, Hall E

Presentation Title: Cardiovascular Events in People with Normal Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Levels but Discordantly High Levels of Small/Medium LDL Particles

Session Title: 1180: Linking Lipid Metrics to CVD Risks

Digital Poster Presentation Date and Time: Monday, March 30, 2026, 11:00 - 11:07 AM CDT

Presenter: Floriaan Schmidt, Ph.D.

Location: Moderated Poster Theater 05, Posters, Hall E

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, as well as the Company’s Phase 3 BROOKLYN, BROADWAY and TANDEM trials, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of MACE. The Company completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients. Commercialization rights of obicetrapib in Europe, either as a monotherapy or as part of a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, have been exclusively granted to the Menarini Group, an Italy-based, leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple phase 3 studies, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

Company Contact

Matthew Philippe

P: 1-917-882-7512

matthew.philippe@newamsterdampharma.com

Media Contact

Real Chemistry on behalf of NewAmsterdam

Christian Edgington

P: 1-513-310-6410

cedgington@realchemistry.com