New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Adopt the DeepScribe Ambient Operating System for Oncology

Acclaimed cancer care provider brings DeepScribe's oncology-specific AI to the point of care for quality documentation and relevant real-time clinical intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepScribe, the industry-leading ambient AI for oncology, is now in use at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), a premier oncology practice and recipient of the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI®) certification. DeepScribe integrates directly with the NYCBS's electronic health record system – Flatiron Health's OncoEMR® – to enhance patient care, save time for clinicians, and ensure comprehensive documentation.

With the DeepScribe Ambient Operating System at the point of care, NYCBS clinicians can wholly focus on each patient. The oncology-specific AI generates documentation automatically, pulls relevant medical history into the note intelligently, and surfaces essential patient data in real time, empowering clinicians to make the right decisions with greater ease.

"Bringing our doctors automated documentation and intelligent insights means they can devote more quality time to our patients, and give them the personalized attention and care they deserve," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, Oncologist and CEO of NYCBS. "Our partnership with DeepScribe represents a significant step forward in our daily commitment to providing world-class cancer care."

The DeepScribe team continually improves and evolves its custom AI for oncology with workflow refinements, context-aware clinical notes accessed from previous visits, and an understanding of the language and details of an oncology encounter.

"NYCBS has long set the gold standard for cancer care in New York, and we're honored to partner with an institution so deeply aligned with our mission," said Matthew Ko, CEO and Co-founder of DeepScribe. "Their trust affirms our unwavering commitment to oncology and to developing ambient technology that disappears into the background – so that clinicians can be fully present in the moments that matter most. At its core, this partnership isn't just about automation; it's about enabling deeper human connection in the exam room."

The DeepScribe Ambient Operating System also includes coding intelligence – for ICD-10, HCC, and E/M codes – to help ensure that each patient's complete illness burden is accurately documented, and proper codes captured for full reimbursement. This not only can positively affect financial outcomes; it also contributes to a more holistic understanding of each patient's health status.

Additionally, the seamless integration with Flatiron Health's OncoEMR® delivers added efficiency, with approved notes mapped directly into the EHR system.

This partnership further solidifies DeepScribe's position as a leader in ambient AI for oncology, building on its recent collaboration with Flatiron Health to bring oncology-specific AI to over 4,200 providers across more than 800 community-based cancer care locations in the U.S.

About DeepScribe



DeepScribe helps clinicians make the most of every encounter with The Ambient Operating System, AI technology that brings complete, accurate documentation , clinical insights, and coding intelligence to the point of care. Founded in 2017, DeepScribe trains its AI system to adapt to the specifics of chronic care workflows, most notably in oncology and cardiology, with strong support of value-based care initiatives. Working closely with clinicians and healthcare industry leaders, DeepScribe delivers custom AI for even the most complex specialties, ensuring greater note accuracy, operational efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. DeepScribe's commitment to excellence was recognized in early 2025 with a 98.8* overall performance score by KLAS Research. To see how DeepScribe brings the joy of care back to medicine, visit deepscribe.ai .



(*limited data)

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists



New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Upstate New York. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority.

