New TALVEY® (talquetamab-tgvs) plus DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) data demonstrate the strength of a bispecific combination in earlier-line relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

TALVEY ® plus DARZALEX FASPRO ® with or without pomalidomide showed progression-free survival of up to 81% and overall survival of up to 89% at 24 months

FASPRO MonumenTAL-3 is the third positive study in recent months from Johnson & Johnson's bispecific portfolio and is the first Phase 3 study of a GPRC5D bispecific investigational combination

Results reinforce Johnson & Johnson's leadership in multiple myeloma, advancing bispecific combinations earlier in the treatment journey, and expanding options to match the right treatment to the right patient and stage of disease

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), a worldwide leader in multiple myeloma therapies, today announced results from the investigational Phase 3 MonumenTAL-3 study showing that TALVEY® (talquetamab-tgvs), a GPRC5D bispecific antibody, in combination with DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) with or without pomalidomide demonstrated significant reduction in the risk of disease progression or death of up to 72% and clinically meaningful reduction of up to 53% in the risk of death compared to the standard regimen of DARZALEX FASPRO®, pomalidomide, and dexamethasone (DPd) in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).1 Results showed a progression-free survival (PFS) rate of up to 81.3% versus standard of care (51.2%) and an overall survival (OS) rate of up to 89.2% versus standard of care (79.1%) at 24 months.1

This is the first Phase 3 study to demonstrate superior PFS with a GPRC5D bispecific antibody combination in earlier-line multiple myeloma, underscoring the potential of this regimen to advance bispecific combinations earlier in the treatment paradigm.1 Results were presented at the 2026 European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Meeting (Abstract #S100), with simultaneous publication in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Expert and company perspectives support bispecific combinations in earlier lines



"The impressive results from this study point to the promise of TALVEY plus DARZALEX FASPRO as a potential new bispecific combination for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma," said Peter Voorhees, M.D., Professor of Hematology and Oncology at Atrium Health, Levine Cancer Institute at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.* "TALVEY works with DARZALEX FASPRO in earlier lines—a critical time for treating patients with the most effective regimens."

"The MonumenTAL-3 findings underscore our commitment to bringing bispecific combinations into earlier lines of therapy, building on the strength and breadth of Johnson & Johnson's multiple myeloma portfolio," said Yusri Elsayed, M.D., M.H.Sc., Ph.D., Global Therapeutic Head, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson. "These results add to our growing body of evidence across bispecific antibodies and reinforce our strategy of advancing differentiated immunotherapies to better match the right therapy to the right patient at each stage of disease."

Novel mechanism spares healthy immune cells



TALVEY ® targets a protein called GPRC5D, which is found on multiple myeloma cells (as well as some healthy cells in the body).2 GPRC5D expression is independent of other targets, including BCMA, and is absent or expressed at low levels on normal B-Cells.2 TALVEY® works by targeting myeloma cells while largely sparing healthy B-cells.2

Phase 3 MonumenTAL-3 study results



The MonumenTAL-3 study evaluated TALVEY® with DARZALEX FASPRO® (Tal-D) or TALVEY® with DARZALEX FASPRO® and pomalidomide (Tal-DP) compared to DPd in patients with RRMM who have received at least one prior line of therapy.1 At a median follow-up of two years (24.6 months), results showed significant improvement in PFS for Tal-DP (hazard ratio [HR], 0.28; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.20-0.40; p<0.0001) and Tal-D (HR, 0.33; 95% CI, 0.24-0.46; p<0.0001). At 24 months, Tal-DP showed a PFS rate of 81.3% and Tal-D showed a PFS rate of 77.6%.1 All participants (n=864) were previously exposed to lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and received at least one prior line of therapy.1 Most patients enrolled were refractory to lenalidomide (85.1%) and their last line of therapy (93.4%), and some were exposed to an anti-CD38 antibody (11.8%).1

Statistically significant improvements compared to DPd were observed across key secondary endpoints of overall response rate (ORR), complete response or better (≥CR), and minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative ≥CR (10-5, next-generation sequencing [NGS]) for Tal-DP and Tal-D. ORRs (88.2%, 88.5%, 77.6%), ≥CR rates (71.1%, 68.9%, 34.5%) and MRD-negative ≥CR rates (52.3%, 46.3%, 15.9%) were significantly higher for Tal-DP and Tal-D vs DPd, respectively, after two years median follow-up.1 Clinically meaningful improvement in OS was shown with Tal-DP (HR, 0.47; 95% CI, 0.30-0.73) and Tal-D (HR, 0.51; 95% CI, 0.33-0.78) vs DPd. At 24 months, Tal-DP delivered an OS rate of 89.2% and Tal-D delivered an OS rate of 87.9%.1

The overall safety profiles for the TALVEY® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® treatment arms were consistent with the known safety profiles of each monotherapy, and a reduced risk of severe infections were observed in the Tal-D arm compared to the standard of care.1 Overall, rates of Grade 3/4 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were comparable across treatment arms (94.9% with Tal-DP, 74.8% with Tal–D, and 91.5% with DPd).1 Infections occurred at rates of 87.3% (Tal–DP), 84.3% (Tal–D), and 83.0% (DPd). When analyzing severe infections, Tal-D had the lowest rate of Grade 3/4 infections (29.2%), followed by Tal-DP (37.7%), and DPd (42.2%).1 There were some instances of Grade 5 adverse events (AEs) across the entire population of the study; the Tal-DP arm saw the fewest (1.8%), followed by Tal-D (4%) and DPd (4.6%), with approximately 0.7% (Tal-DP), 1.5% (Tal-D), and 1.8% (DPd) due to infections.1 Treatment discontinuations due to AEs occurred in 10.5% of Tal–DP, 8.0% of Tal–D, and 6.7% of DPd patients.1 At data cutoff, 70.3% (Tal-DP), 69.7% (Tal-D), and 47.3% (DPd) of patients remained on study treatment.1 Cytokine release syndrome occurred in 67.8% (Tal–DP) and 58.4% (Tal–D) of patients and was predominantly Grade 1–2, while immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome was infrequent (2.9% and 1.8%, respectively), with no Grade ≥4 events reported.1 Across Tal-DP, Tal-D and DPd, respectively, taste change (72.8%; 74.8%; 3.9%) and weight loss (45.7%; 38.3%; 7.4%) AEs along with ataxia/balance disorders (gr 1-2: 11.6%, 10.2%, 0.4%; gr3: 2.9%, 2.2%, 0%) were primarily low grade and rarely led to TALVEY® discontinuation, supporting the manageable safety profile.1

Based on these results, Johnson & Johnson is working with regulatory bodies globally to bring the benefits of TALVEY® plus DARZALEX FASPRO® with or without pomalidomide to eligible patients as quickly as possible. The Company has submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the use of TALVEY® and DARZALEX FASPRO®, with or without pomalidomide, in combination as a treatment for RRMM after at least one prior line of therapy to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A Type II variation application has also been submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About MonumenTAL-3



MonumenTAL-3 (NCT05455320) is an ongoing, randomized Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of TALVEY® plus daratumumab subcutaneous with or without pomalidomide (Tal-DP, Tal-D) versus daratumumab subcutaneous, pomalidomide and dexamethasone (DPd) in patients with RRMM who have received one or more prior lines of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. The primary endpoint is progression-free survival (PFS) and secondary endpoints include overall response rate (ORR), complete response or better (≥CR), minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative ≥CR (10-5 by next-generation sequencing), overall survival (OS) and safety. The MonumenTAL-3 study is a part of the MonumenTAL clinical program, which includes exploring the potential of TALVEY® as a combination regimen.3

About Multiple Myeloma



Multiple myeloma is a complex blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.4 In multiple myeloma, these plasma cells proliferate and spread rapidly and replace normal cells in the bone marrow with tumors.5 Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer worldwide.6 More than 180,000 new cases of multiple myeloma are diagnosed globally each year.7 People living with multiple myeloma have a 5-year survival rate of 59.8 percent.8 While some people diagnosed with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, most patients are diagnosed due to symptoms that can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, tiredness, high calcium levels and kidney problems or infections.9,10 In recent years, overall survival has improved from years to decades, with effective treatment options now available across every stage and line of therapy.11

About TALVEY®



TALVEY® (talquetamab-tgvs) received approval from the U.S. FDA in August 2023 as a first-in-class GPRC5D-targeting bispecific antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 antibody.12 The European Commission (EC) granted conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of TALVEY® (talquetamab-tgvs) in August 2023 as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.13 Since FDA approval, more than 11,000 patients have been treated with TALVEY ®.

TALVEY® is a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody that binds to the CD3 receptor expressed on the surface of T-cells and G protein-coupled receptor class C group 5 member D (GPRC5D), a novel multiple myeloma target which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells and non-malignant plasma cells, as well as some healthy tissues such as epithelial cells of the skin and tongue.

About DARZALEX FASPRO® and DARZALEX®



DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) received U.S. FDA approval in May 2020 and is approved for 11 indications in multiple myeloma, four of which are for frontline treatment in newly diagnosed patients who are transplant-eligible or ineligible.14 It is the only subcutaneous CD38-directed antibody approved to treat patients with multiple myeloma. DARZALEX FASPRO® is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology.

DARZALEX® (daratumumab) received U.S. FDA approval in November 2015 and is approved in eight indications, three of which are in the frontline setting, including newly diagnosed patients who are transplant-eligible and ineligible.15 In 2025, DARZALEX FASPRO® was approved by the U.S. FDA and EMA as the first and only treatment for patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma.

DARZALEX® is the first CD38-directed antibody approved to treat multiple myeloma.5 DARZALEX®-based regimens have been used in the treatment of more than 748,000 patients worldwide and more than 68,000 patients in the U.S. alone.

In August 2012, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement, which granted Janssen an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab.

For more information, visit www.DARZALEX.com.

TALVEY® IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION AND USAGE

TALVEY® (talquetamab-tgvs) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME and NEUROLOGIC TOXICITY, including IMMUNE EFFECTOR CELL-ASSOCIATED NEUROTOXICITY SYNDROME

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), including life-threatening or fatal reactions, can occur in patients receiving TALVEY®. Initiate TALVEY® treatment with step-up dosing to reduce the risk of CRS. Withhold TALVEY® until CRS resolves or permanently discontinue based on severity.

Neurologic toxicity, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), and serious and life-threatening or fatal reactions, can occur with TALVEY®. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of neurologic toxicity including ICANS during treatment and treat promptly. Withhold or permanently discontinue TALVEY® based on severity.

Because of the risk of CRS and neurologic toxicity, including ICANS, TALVEY® is available only through a restricted program called the TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS).

CONTRAINDICATIONS: None.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS): TALVEY® can cause cytokine release syndrome, including life-threatening or fatal reactions. In the clinical trial, CRS occurred in 76% of patients who received TALVEY® at the recommended dosages, with Grade 1 CRS occurring in 57% of patients, Grade 2 in 17%, and Grade 3 in 1.5%. Recurrent CRS occurred in 30% of patients. Most events occurred following step-up dose 1 (29%) or step-up dose 2(44%) at the recommended dosages. CRS occurred in 33% of patients with step-up dose 3 in the biweekly dosing schedule (N=153). CRS occurred in 30% of patients with the first 0.4 mg/kg treatment dose and in 12% of patients treated with the first 0.8 mg/kg treatment dose. The CRS rate for both dosing schedules combined was less than 3% for each of the remaining doses in Cycle 1 and less than 3% cumulatively from Cycle 2 onward. The median time to onset of CRS was 27 (range: 0.1 to 167) hours from the last dose, and the median duration was 17 (range: 0 to 622) hours. Clinical signs and symptoms of CRS include but are not limited to pyrexia, hypotension, chills, hypoxia, headache, and tachycardia. Potentially life-threatening complications of CRS may include cardiac dysfunction, acute respiratory distress syndrome, neurologic toxicity, renal and/or hepatic failure, and disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).

Initiate therapy with step-up dosing and administer pre-treatment medications (corticosteroids, antihistamine, and antipyretics) prior to each dose of TALVEY® in the step-up dosing schedule to reduce the risk of CRS. Monitor patients following administration accordingly. In patients who experience CRS, pre-treatment medications should be administered prior to the next TALVEY® dose.

Counsel patients to seek medical attention should signs or symptoms of CRS occur. At the first sign of CRS, immediately evaluate patient for hospitalization and institute treatment with supportive care based on severity, and consider further management per current practice guidelines. Withhold TALVEY® until CRS resolves or permanently discontinue based on severity.

Neurologic Toxicity including ICANS: TALVEY® can cause serious, or life-threatening neurologic toxicity or fatal neurologic toxicity including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), including fatal reactions. In the clinical trial, neurologic toxicity, including ICANS, occurred in 55% of patients who received the recommended dosages, with Grade 3 or 4 neurologic toxicity occurring in 6% of patients. The most frequent neurologic toxicities were headache (20%), encephalopathy (15%), sensory neuropathy (14%), and motor dysfunction (10%).

ICANS was reported in 9% of 265 patients where ICANS was collected and who received the recommended dosages. Recurrent ICANS occurred in 3% of patients. Most patients experienced ICANS following step-up dose 1 (3%), step-up dose 2 (3%), step-up dose 3 of the biweekly dosing schedule (1.8%), or the initial treatment dose of the weekly dosing schedule (2.6%) (N=156) or the biweekly dosing schedule (3.7%) (N=109). The median time to onset of ICANS was 2.5 (range: 1 to 16) days after the most recent dose with a median duration of 2 (range: 1 to 22) days. The onset of ICANS can be concurrent with CRS, following resolution of CRS, or in the absence of CRS. Clinical signs and symptoms of ICANS may include but are not limited to confusional state, depressed level of consciousness, disorientation, somnolence, lethargy, and bradyphrenia.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of neurologic toxicity during treatment and treat promptly. At the first sign of neurologic toxicity, including ICANS, immediately evaluate the patient and provide supportive care based on severity. Withhold or permanently discontinue TALVEY® based on severity and consider further management per current practice guidelines [see Dosage and Administration (2.5)].

Due to the potential for neurologic toxicity, patients receiving TALVEY® are at risk of depressed level of consciousness. Advise patients to refrain from driving or operating heavy or potentially dangerous machinery during the step-up dosing schedule and for 48 hours after completion of the step-up dosing schedule, and in the event of new onset of any neurological symptoms, until symptoms resolve.

TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® REMS: TALVEY® is available only through a restricted program under a REMS, called the TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® REMS because of the risks of CRS and neurologic toxicity, including ICANS.

Further information about the TECVAYLI® and TALVEY® REMS program is available at www.TEC-TALREMS.com or by telephone at 1-855-810-8064.

Oral Toxicity and Weight Loss: TALVEY® can cause oral toxicities, including dysgeusia, dry mouth, dysphagia, and stomatitis. In the clinical trial, 80% of patients had oral toxicity, with Grade 3 occurring in 2.1% of patients who received the recommended dosages. The most frequent oral toxicities were dysgeusia (49%), dry mouth (34%), dysphagia (23%), and ageusia (18%). The median time to onset of oral toxicity was 15 (range: 1 to 634) days, and the median time to resolution to baseline was 43 (1 to 530) days. Oral toxicity did not resolve to baseline in 65% of patients.

TALVEY® can cause weight loss. In the clinical trial, 62% of patients experienced weight loss, regardless of having an oral toxicity, including 29% of patients with Grade 2 (10% or greater) weight loss and 2.7% of patients with Grade 3 (20% or greater) weight loss. The median time to onset of Grade 2 or higher weight loss was 67 (range: 6 to 407) days, and the median time to resolution was 50 (range: 1 to 403) days. Weight loss did not resolve in 57% of patients who reported weight loss.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of oral toxicity. Counsel patients to seek medical attention should signs or symptoms of oral toxicity occur and provide supportive care as per current clinical practice, including consultation with a nutritionist. Monitor weight regularly during therapy. Evaluate clinically significant weight loss further. Withhold TALVEY® or permanently discontinue based on severity.

Infections: TALVEY® can cause infections, including life-threatening or fatal infections. Serious infections occurred in 16% of patients, with fatal infections in 1.5% of patients. Grade 3 or 4 infections occurred in 17% of patients. The most common serious infections reported were bacterial infection (8%), which included sepsis and COVID-19 (2.7%).



Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection prior to and during treatment with TALVEY® and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to local guidelines. Withhold or consider permanent discontinuation of TALVEY® as recommended, based on severity.

Cytopenias: TALVEY® can cause cytopenias, including neutropenia and thrombocytopenia. In the clinical trial, Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophils occurred in 35% of patients, and Grade 3 or 4 decreased platelets occurred in 22% of patients who received TALVEY®. The median time to onset for Grade 3 or 4 neutropenia was 22 (range: 1 to 312) days, and the median time to resolution to Grade 2 or lower was 8 (range: 1 to 79) days. The median time to onset for Grade 3 or 4 thrombocytopenia was 12 (range: 2 to 183) days, and the median time to resolution to Grade 2 or lower was 10 (range: 1 to 64) days. Monitor complete blood counts during treatment and withhold TALVEY® as recommended, based on severity.

Skin Toxicity: TALVEY® can cause serious skin reactions, including rash, maculo-papular rash, erythema, and erythematous rash. In the clinical trial, skin reactions occurred in 62% of patients, with Grade 3 skin reactions in 0.3%. The median time to onset was 25 (range: 1 to 630) days. The median time to improvement to Grade 1 or less was 33 days.



Monitor for skin toxicity, including rash progression. Consider early intervention and treatment to manage skin toxicity. Withhold TALVEY® as recommended based on severity.

Hepatotoxicity: TALVEY® can cause hepatotoxicity. Elevated ALT occurred in 33% of patients, with Grade 3 or 4 ALT elevation occurring in 2.7%; elevated AST occurred in 31% of patients, with Grade 3 or 4 AST elevation occurring in 3.3%. Grade 3 or 4 elevations of total bilirubin occurred in 0.3% of patients. Liver enzyme elevation can occur with or without concurrent CRS.

Monitor liver enzymes and bilirubin at baseline and during treatment as clinically indicated. Withhold TALVEY® or consider permanent discontinuation of TALVEY®, based on severity [see Dosage and Administration (2.5)].

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Based on its mechanism of action, TALVEY® may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to the fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TALVEY® and for 3 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) are pyrexia, CRS, dysgeusia, nail disorder, musculoskeletal pain, skin disorder, rash, fatigue, weight decreased, dry mouth, xerosis, dysphagia, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, hypotension, and headache.

The most common Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥30%) are lymphocyte count decreased, neutrophil count decreased, white blood cell decreased, and hemoglobin decreased.

Please read full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNING, for TALVEY®.

DARZALEX FASPRO® INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATIONS

DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma:

In combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone for induction and consolidation in newly diagnosed patients who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone in newly diagnosed patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant and in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy

In combination with bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed patients who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI)

In combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy

In combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior therapy

As monotherapy in patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapy including a PI and an immunomodulatory agent or who are double refractory to a PI and an immunomodulatory agent

DARZALEX FASPRO® as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

DARZALEX FASPRO® is contraindicated in patients with a history of severe hypersensitivity to daratumumab, hyaluronidase, or any of the components of the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity and Other Administration Reactions

Both systemic administration-related reactions, including severe or life-threatening reactions, and local injection-site reactions can occur with DARZALEX FASPRO®. Fatal reactions have been reported with daratumumab-containing products, including DARZALEX FASPRO®.

Systemic Reactions

In a pooled safety population of 1446 patients with multiple myeloma (N=1235) or light chain (AL) amyloidosis (N=193) who received DARZALEX FASPRO® as monotherapy or in combination, 7% of patients experienced a systemic administration-related reaction (Grade 2: 3%, Grade 3: 0.8%, Grade 4: 0.1%). In patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma (N=193), systemic administration-related reactions occurred in 17% of patients in AQUILA (Grade 2: 7%, Grade 3: 1%).

In all patients (N=1639), systemic administration-related reactions occurred in 7% of patients with the first injection, 0.5% with the second injection, and cumulatively 1% with subsequent injections. The median time to onset was 3.2 hours (range: 4 minutes to 3.5 days). Of the 283 systemic administration-related reactions that occurred in 135 patients, 240 (85%) occurred on the day of DARZALEX FASPRO® administration. Delayed systemic administration-related reactions have occurred in 1% of the patients.

Severe reactions included hypoxia, dyspnea, hypertension, tachycardia, and ocular adverse reactions, including choroidal effusion, acute myopia, and acute angle closure glaucoma. Other signs and symptoms of systemic administration-related reactions may include respiratory symptoms, such as bronchospasm, nasal congestion, cough, throat irritation, allergic rhinitis, and wheezing, as well as anaphylactic reaction, pyrexia, chest pain, pruritus, chills, vomiting, nausea, hypotension, and blurred vision.Pre-medicate patients with histamine-1 receptor antagonist, acetaminophen, and corticosteroids. Monitor patients for systemic administration-related reactions, especially following the first and second injections. For anaphylactic reaction or life-threatening (Grade 4) administration-related reactions, immediately and permanently discontinue DARZALEX FASPRO®. Consider administering corticosteroids and other medications after the administration of DARZALEX FASPRO® depending on dosing regimen and medical history to minimize the risk of delayed (defined as occurring the day after administration) systemic administration-related reactions.

Ocular adverse reactions, including acute myopia and narrowing of the anterior chamber angle due to ciliochoroidal effusions with potential for increased intraocular pressure or glaucoma, have occurred with daratumumab-containing products. If ocular symptoms occur, interrupt DARZALEX FASPRO® and seek immediate ophthalmologic evaluation prior to restarting DARZALEX FASPRO®.

Local Reactions

In this pooled safety population of 1446 patients with multiple myeloma (N=1253) or light chain amyloidosis (N=193), injection-site reactions occurred in 8% of patients, including Grade 2 reactions in 1.1%. The most frequent (>1%) injection-site reaction were injection site erythema and injection site rash. In patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma (N=193), injection-site reactions occurred in 28% of patients, including Grade 2 reactions in 3%. These local reactions occurred a median of 6 minutes (range: 0 minutes to 6.5 days) after starting administration of DARZALEX FASPRO®. Monitor for local reactions and consider symptomatic management.

Infections

DARZALEX FASPRO® can cause serious, life-threatening, or fatal infections. In patients who received DARZALEX FASPRO® in a pooled safety population including patients with smoldering multiple myeloma and light chain (AL) amyloidosis (N=1639), serious infections, including opportunistic infections, occurred in 24% of patients, Grade 3 or 4 infections occurred in 22%, and fatal infections occurred in 2.5%. The most common type of serious infection reported was pneumonia (8.5%).

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection prior to and during treatment with DARZALEX FASPRO® and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to guidelines.

Neutropenia

Daratumumab may increase neutropenia induced by background therapy. Monitor complete blood cell counts periodically during treatment according to manufacturer's prescribing information for background therapies. Monitor patients with neutropenia for signs of infection. Consider withholding DARZALEX FASPRO® until recovery of neutrophils. In lower body weight patients receiving DARZALEX FASPRO®, higher rates of Grade 3-4 neutropenia were observed.

Thrombocytopenia

Daratumumab may increase thrombocytopenia induced by background therapy. Monitor complete blood cell counts periodically during treatment according to manufacturer's prescribing information for background therapies. Consider withholding DARZALEX FASPRO® until recovery of platelets.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on the mechanism of action, DARZALEX FASPRO® can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. DARZALEX FASPRO® may cause depletion of fetal immune cells and decreased bone density. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females with reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DARZALEX FASPRO® and for 3 months after the last dose.

The combination of DARZALEX FASPRO® with lenalidomide, thalidomide, or pomalidomide is contraindicated in pregnant women because lenalidomide, thalidomide, and pomalidomide may cause birth defects and death of the unborn child. Refer to the lenalidomide, thalidomide, or pomalidomide prescribing information on use during pregnancy.

Interference With Serological Testing

Daratumumab binds to CD38 on red blood cells (RBCs) and results in a positive indirect antiglobulin test (indirect Coombs test). Daratumumab-mediated positive indirect antiglobulin test may persist for up to 6 months after the last daratumumab administration. Daratumumab bound to RBCs masks detection of antibodies to minor antigens in the patient's serum. The determination of a patient's ABO and Rh blood type are not impacted.

Notify blood transfusion centers of this interference with serological testing and inform blood banks that a patient has received DARZALEX FASPRO®. Type and screen patients prior to starting DARZALEX FASPRO®.

Interference With Determination of Complete Response

Daratumumab is a human immunoglobulin G (IgG) kappa monoclonal antibody that can be detected on both the serum protein electrophoresis (SPE) and immunofixation (IFE) assays used for the clinical monitoring of endogenous M-protein. This interference can impact the determination of complete response and of disease progression in some DARZALEX FASPRO®-treated patients with IgG kappa myeloma protein.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In multiple myeloma, the most common adverse reaction (≥20%) with DARZALEX FASPRO® monotherapy is upper respiratory tract infection. The most common adverse reactions with combination therapy (≥20% for any combination) include fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, dyspnea, insomnia, headache, rash, pyrexia, cough, muscle spasms, back pain, vomiting, hypertension, musculoskeletal pain, upper respiratory tract infection, , peripheral neuropathy, peripheral sensory neuropathy, constipation, pneumonia, edema, peripheral edema, and anemia.

The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in patients with high-risk smoldering multiple myeloma who received DARZALEX FASPRO® monotherapy are upper respiratory tract infection, musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, diarrhea, rash, sleep disorder, sensory neuropathy, and injection site reactions.

The most common hematology laboratory abnormalities (≥40%) with DARZALEX FASPRO® are decreased leukocytes, decreased lymphocytes, decreased neutrophils, decreased platelets, and decreased hemoglobin.

Please click here to read the full Prescribing Information for DARZALEX FASPRO®.

DARZALEX® INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATIONS

DARZALEX® (daratumumab) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma:

In combination with bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone in newly diagnosed patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant and in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy

In combination with bortezomib, thalidomide, and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed patients who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant

In combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor

In combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy

In combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone in patients who have received at least one prior therapy

As monotherapy in patients who have received at least three prior lines of therapy including a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an immunomodulatory agent or who are double-refractory to a PI and an immunomodulatory agent

CONTRAINDICATIONS

DARZALEX® is contraindicated in patients with a history of severe hypersensitivity (eg, anaphylactic reactions) to daratumumab or any of the components of the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Infusion-Related Reactions

DARZALEX® can cause severe and/or serious infusion-related reactions including anaphylactic reactions. These reactions can be life threatening, and fatal outcomes have been reported. In clinical trials (monotherapy and combination: N=2066), infusion-related reactions occurred in 37% of patients with the Week 1 (16 mg/kg) infusion, 2% with the Week 2 infusion, and cumulatively 6% with subsequent infusions. Less than 1% of patients had a Grade 3/4 infusion-related reaction at Week 2 or subsequent infusions. The median time to onset was 1.5 hours (range: 0 to 73 hours). Nearly all reactions occurred during infusion or within 4 hours of completing DARZALEX®. Severe reactions have occurred, including bronchospasm, hypoxia, dyspnea, hypertension, tachycardia, headache, laryngeal edema, pulmonary edema, and ocular adverse reactions, including choroidal effusion, acute myopia, and acute angle closure glaucoma. Signs and symptoms may include respiratory symptoms, such as nasal congestion, cough, throat irritation, as well as chills, vomiting, and nausea. Less common signs and symptoms were wheezing, allergic rhinitis, pyrexia, chest discomfort, pruritus, hypotension and blurred vision.

When DARZALEX® dosing was interrupted in the setting of ASCT (CASSIOPEIA) for a median of 3.75 months (range: 2.4 to 6.9 months), upon re-initiation of DARZALEX®, the incidence of infusion-related reactions was 11% for the first infusion following ASCT. Infusion-related reactions occurring at re-initiation of DARZALEX® following ASCT were consistent in terms of symptoms and severity (Grade 3 or 4: <1%) with those reported in previous studies at Week 2 or subsequent infusions. In EQUULEUS, patients receiving combination treatment (n=97) were administered the first 16 mg/kg dose at Week 1 split over two days, ie, 8 mg/kg on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively. The incidence of any grade infusion-related reactions was 42%, with 36% of patients experiencing infusion-related reactions on Day 1 of Week 1, 4% on Day 2 of Week 1, and 8% with subsequent infusions.

Pre-medicate patients with antihistamines, antipyretics, and corticosteroids. Frequently monitor patients during the entire infusion. Interrupt DARZALEX® infusion for reactions of any severity and institute medical management as needed. Permanently discontinue DARZALEX® therapy if an anaphylactic reaction or life-threatening (Grade 4) reaction occurs and institute appropriate emergency care. For patients with Grade 1, 2, or 3 reactions, reduce the infusion rate when re-starting the infusion.

To reduce the risk of delayed infusion-related reactions, administer oral corticosteroids to all patients following DARZALEX® infusions. Patients with a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease may require additional post-infusion medications to manage respiratory complications. Consider prescribing short- and long-acting bronchodilators and inhaled corticosteroids for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Ocular adverse reactions, including acute myopia and narrowing of the anterior chamber angle due to ciliochoroidal effusions with potential for increased intraocular pressure or glaucoma, have occurred with DARZALEX® infusion. If ocular symptoms occur, interrupt DARZALEX® infusion and seek immediate ophthalmologic evaluation prior to restarting DARZALEX®.

Interference With Serological Testing

Daratumumab binds to CD38 on red blood cells (RBCs) and results in a positive indirect antiglobulin test (indirect Coombs test). Daratumumab-mediated positive indirect antiglobulin test may persist for up to 6 months after the last daratumumab infusion. Daratumumab bound to RBCs masks detection of antibodies to minor antigens in the patient's serum. The determination of a patient's ABO and Rh blood type is not impacted. Notify blood transfusion centers of this interference with serological testing and inform blood banks that a patient has received DARZALEX®. Type and screen patients prior to starting DARZALEX®.

Neutropenia and Thrombocytopenia

DARZALEX® may increase neutropenia and thrombocytopenia induced by background therapy. Monitor complete blood cell counts periodically during treatment according to manufacturer's prescribing information for background therapies. Monitor patients with neutropenia for signs of infection. Consider withholding DARZALEX® until recovery of neutrophils or for recovery of platelets.

Interference With Determination of Complete Response

Daratumumab is a human immunoglobulin G (IgG) kappa monoclonal antibody that can be detected on both the serum protein electrophoresis (SPE) and immunofixation (IFE) assays used for the clinical monitoring of endogenous M-protein. This interference can impact the determination of complete response and of disease progression in some patients with IgG kappa myeloma protein.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on the mechanism of action, DARZALEX® can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. DARZALEX® may cause depletion of fetal immune cells and decreased bone density. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females with reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DARZALEX® and for 3 months after the last dose

The combination of DARZALEX® with lenalidomide, pomalidomide, or thalidomide is contraindicated in pregnant women because lenalidomide, pomalidomide, and thalidomide may cause birth defects and death of the unborn child. Refer to the lenalidomide, pomalidomide, or thalidomide prescribing information on use during pregnancy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most frequently reported adverse reactions (incidence ≥20%) were: upper respiratory infection, neutropenia, infusion related reactions, thrombocytopenia, diarrhea, constipation, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, fatigue, peripheral edema, nausea, cough, pyrexia, dyspnea, and asthenia. The most common hematologic laboratory abnormalities (≥40%) with DARZALEX® are: neutropenia, lymphopenia, thrombocytopenia, leukopenia, and anemia.

Please click here to read the full Prescribing Information for DARZALEX®.

About Johnson & Johnson







At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJInnovMed.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to TALVEY® (talquetamab-tgvs) and DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj). The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Footnotes



*Peter Voorhees, M.D., Professor of Hematology and Oncology at Atrium Health, Levine Cancer Institute at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has provided consulting, advisory, and speaking services to Johnson & Johnson; he has not been paid for any media work

1 Mina R, et al. Talquetamab–daratumumab in relapsed or refractory myeloma. N Engl J Med. 13 June 2026.

2 TALVEY. How TALVEY works. Accessed June 2026. https://www.talvey.com/how-talvey-works/

3 A Study Comparing Talquetamab in Combination With Daratumumab or in Combination With Daratumumab and Pomalidomide Versus Daratumumab in Combination With Pomalidomide and Dexamethasone in Participants With Multiple Myeloma That Returns After Treatment or is Resistant to Treatment (MonumenTAL-3). ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05455320. Updated April 13, 2026. Accessed June 2026. https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05455320.

4 Rajkumar SV. Multiple Myeloma: 2020 Update on Diagnosis, Risk-Stratification and Management. Am J Hematol. 2020;95(5):548-567.

5 National Cancer Institute. Plasma cell neoplasms. Accessed June 2026. https://www.cancer.gov/types/myeloma/patient/myeloma-treatment-pdq

6 City of Hope. Multiple myeloma: Causes, symptoms & treatments. 2022. Accessed June 2026. https://www.cancercenter.com/cancer-types/multiple-myeloma

7 International Agency for Research on Cancer (World Health Organization). Multiple myeloma fact sheet. 2024. Accessed June 2026. https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/cancers/35-multiple-myeloma-fact-sheet.pdf

8 SEER Explorer: An interactive website for SEER cancer statistics. Surveillance Research Program, National Cancer Institute. Accessed June 2026. https://seer.cancer.gov/explorer/

9 American Cancer Society. What is multiple myeloma? Accessed June 2026. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/multiple-myeloma/about/what-is-multiple-myeloma.html

10 American Cancer Society. Multiple myeloma early detection, diagnosis, and staging. Accessed June 2026. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/multiple-myeloma/detection-diagnosis-staging/detection.html

11 Kazandjian D. Multiple myeloma epidemiology and survival: a unique malignancy. J Clin Oncol. 2018;36(15):1479–1487. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6119139/

12 TALVEY® U.S. Prescribing Information. Horsham, PA: Janssen Biotech, Inc. August 2023.

13 European Medicines Agency. TALVEY Summary of Product Characteristics. August 2023.

14 DARZALEX FASPRO® U.S. Prescribing Information. Horsham, PA: Janssen Biotech, Inc.

15 DARZALEX® U.S. Prescribing Information. Horsham, PA: Janssen Biotech, Inc.

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