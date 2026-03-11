New Study Shows Adherence to Monthly Injectable Buprenorphine Linked to Lower Healthcare Utilization and Costs in Opioid Use Disorder

Patients adherent to SUBLOCADE ® for 12 months had 42% lower adjusted non-MOUD medical costs vs. those adherent to other forms of MOUD

RICHMOND, Va., March 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indivior Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: INDV) today announced findings from a new real-world evidence, retrospective observational study published in Frontiers in Public Health showing that adherence to SUBLOCADE® (extended-release buprenorphine), a monthly injectable, is associated with meaningfully lower healthcare utilization and medical costs among commercially insured patients with opioid use disorder (OUD). These outcomes were more favorable compared to both patients adherent to other medications for OUD (MOUD) and to those who were nonadherent to MOUD.

These findings add to growing evidence that long-acting injectable buprenorphine treatment supports sustained engagement in care and reduces costly acute healthcare use.

To evaluate the relationship between treatment adherence, medication type, healthcare utilization, and costs, patients were grouped based on adherence level and primary MOUD received during follow-up including: those adherent to SUBLOCADE, those not adherent to SUBLOCADE but adherent to other MOUD (e.g., transmucosal buprenorphine), and those who were not adherent to any MOUD.

Patients who were adherent to SUBLOCADE across the 12-month follow-up experienced the lowest rates of inpatient admissions, emergency department visits, and detoxification services across all other groups.

Key findings:

$15,017 (42%) lower annual non-MOUD medical costs per patient for SUBLOCADE-adherent patients vs other MOUD ($35,761 vs. $50,778).

Lower adjusted costs observed among MOUD nonadherent patients likely reflect disengagement from routine outpatient care, and greater reliance on acute services.

“These data highlight the potential of long-acting injectable buprenorphine treatment to improve care continuity for people living with OUD and reduce the need for acute, high-cost healthcare services,” said Christian Heidbreder, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Indivior.

Across treatment groups, consistent use of a monthly injectable buprenorphine was associated with lower overall healthcare expenditures compared with adherence to other MOUD. Consistent with other research, this study found that adherence to MOUD remains low overall, underscoring the broader challenges of treatment continuity in OUD care.

"These findings reinforce the importance of evaluating OUD treatment based on total healthcare cost,” said Patrick Barry, Chief Commercial Officer at Indivior. “Sustained engagement with long-acting therapy can reduce costly acute care use, generating meaningful system-wide savings while supporting treatment continuity for patients."

Study limitations include the retrospective observational design and reliance on administrative claims data, which may be subject to coding inaccuracies and unmeasured confounding. Portions of the study period overlapped with the COVID-19 pandemic, where disruptions in care may have influenced healthcare utilization patterns. At the time the study was conducted, SUBLOCADE was the only extended-release buprenorphine product available in the U.S. market.

The study is available online: Association between extended-release buprenorphine adherence and reduced healthcare costs among insured patients with opioid use disorder

About SUBLOCADE®

SUBLOCADE® (buprenorphine extended-release) injection, for subcutaneous use, CIII

INDICATION AND HIGHLIGHTED SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

SUBLOCADE is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder in patients who have initiated treatment with a single dose of a transmucosal buprenorphine product or who are already being treated with buprenorphine.

SUBLOCADE should be used as part of a complete treatment plan that includes counseling and psychosocial support.

HIGHLIGHTED SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS HARM OR DEATH WITH INTRAVENOUS ADMINISTRATION; SUBLOCADE RISK EVALUATION AND MITIGATION STRATEGY

Serious harm or death could result if administered intravenously. SUBLOCADE forms a solid mass upon contact with body fluids and may cause occlusion, local tissue damage, and thrombo-embolic events, including life-threatening pulmonary emboli, if administered intravenously.

Because of the risk of serious harm or death that could result from intravenous self-administration, SUBLOCADE is only available through a restricted program call the SUBLOCADE REMS Program. Healthcare settings and pharmacies that order and dispense SUBLOCADE must be certified in this program and comply with the REMS requirements.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Hypersensitivity to buprenorphine or any other ingredients in SUBLOCADE.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Addiction, Abuse, and Misuse : SUBLOCADE contains buprenorphine, a Schedule III controlled substance that can be abused in a manner similar to other opioids. Monitor patients for conditions indicative of diversion or progression of opioid dependence and addictive behaviors.

Respiratory Depression : Life threatening respiratory depression and death have occurred in association with buprenorphine. Warn patients of the potential danger of self-administration of benzodiazepines or other CNS depressants while under treatment with SUBLOCADE.

Risk of Serious Injection Site Reactions : Likelihood may increase with inadvertent intramuscular or intradermal administration. Evaluate and treat as appropriate. The most common injection site reactions are pain, erythema, and pruritus with some involving abscess, ulceration, and necrosis.

Neonatal Opioid Withdrawal Syndrome : Neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) is an expected and treatable outcome of prolonged use of opioids during pregnancy.

Adrenal Insufficiency : If diagnosed, treat with physiologic replacement of corticosteroids, and wean patient off of the opioid.

Risk of Opioid Withdrawal with Abrupt Discontinuation : If treatment with SUBLOCADE is discontinued, monitor patients for several months for withdrawal and treat appropriately.

Risk of Hepatitis, Hepatic Events : Monitor liver function tests prior to and during treatment.

Risk of Withdrawal in Patients Dependent on Full Agonist Opioids : Verify that patients have tolerated transmucosal buprenorphine before injecting SUBLOCADE.

Treatment of Emergent Acute Pain : Treat pain with a non-opioid analgesic whenever possible. If opioid therapy is required, monitor patients closely because higher doses may be required for analgesic effect.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions commonly associated with SUBLOCADE (in ≥5% of subjects) were constipation, headache, nausea, injection site pruritus, vomiting, increased hepatic enzymes, fatigue, and injection site pain.

For more information about SUBLOCADE, the full Prescribing information including BOXED WARNING, and Medication Guide, visit www.sublocade.com .

About Opioid Use Disorder (OUD)

Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) is a chronic disease in which people develop a pattern of using opioids that can lead to negative consequences. OUD may affect the parts of the brain that are necessary for life-sustaining functions.

About Indivior

As the leader in long-acting injectable treatments for opioid use disorder (OUD), Indivior is singularly focused on delivering evidence-based treatment and advancing understanding of OUD as a chronic but treatable brain disease. For more than 25 years, we have revolutionized the science of addiction medicine, developing treatments that help people move toward long-term recovery with independence and dignity. Building on this heritage, we are ushering in a new era, renewing our commitment to individuals living with OUD and carrying forward what matters most: compassion, integrity, and science. Together – with science, people living with OUD, public health champions, and communities – we are powering recovery and renewing hope. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting www.linkedin.com/company/Indivior.

