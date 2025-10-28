New study reveals substantial unmet need in psoriasis, shows strong patient and provider preference for highly effective oral treatments with favorable safety profile

Findings highlight opportunity for shared decision-making to improve treatment planning, with more than 90% of patients currently on injectables willing to switch to a new oral therapy with equivalent efficacy and a favorable safety profile

Results show 50.5% of adult psoriasis patients eligible for systemic therapy and 47.5% of dermatology providers would prefer oral treatment over topicals or injectables

SPRING HOUSE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced findings from the U.S. dataset from the global ENCOMPASS study evaluating patient and healthcare provider (HCP) perspectives on barriers and unmet needs in psoriasis care. The results, presented at the 2025 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, reveal significant unmet needs and a strong preference for oral treatment options that achieve treatment goals with high efficacy and favorable safety.

The ENCOMPASS study is comprised of a cross-sectional survey of 400 adults, 200 adolescents living with psoriasis, and 200 dermatology providers and aims to inform patient-centered treatment strategies in the U.S. The findings help to characterize the clinical profile of patients, quantify disease burden, evaluate treatment preferences and goals, and assess the impact of psoriasis on patient quality of life (QoL) using the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI/cDLQI)ab.1,2

Key findings show that psoriasis imposes a significant disease burden, profoundly affecting patient QoL.

Over half (55%) of adult patients indicated "a very large" or "extremely large" QoL impact (DLQI ≥11) and 21% indicated a moderate impact (DLQI 6-10).

QoL impact was even higher among adolescents: 71% of those aged 16-17 years and 77% of those aged 12-15 years reported a very large or extremely large QoL impact (DLQI≥11 or cDLQI≥13).

Perceived disease burden was primarily influenced by: skin symptoms (67.3%), severity (47%), lesion location (45.5%), lack of effective treatments (24.8%), impact on social activities (24.3%) and mental health (23.5%).

"Psoriasis is much more than skin deep — among its far-reaching effects are a significant disease burden. We see it disrupt sleep and affect mental health which has a profound impact on the quality of life of patients," said Linda Stein Gold, M.D., Director of Dermatology Clinical Research at Henry Ford Health and study investigator.c "This research shows the importance of addressing both the clinical aspects of psoriasis as well as the broader dimensions of daily life, and underscores that patients prefer oral treatments."

Study findings also gauged key treatment preferences among adult patients and dermatology HCPs.

Oral treatment was preferred among both patients and HCPs (50.5% and 47.5%, respectively), followed by topicals (34.3% and 20.0%) and injectables (15.3% and 22.0%).

Providers indicated they would prefer an oral therapy if efficacy, safety and tolerability were equivalent among the modes of administration

Of patients currently treated with injectables, 91.2% expressed willingness to switch to an equally effective new oral treatment with favorable safety.

"Delivering on our commitment to understand the expectations of patients and healthcare providers involves actively seeking input, responding to feedback, and continually building a more patient-centered approach to care," said Meredith Hans Moore, VP Global Medical Affairs Immunology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. "These initial study findings uncover important insights around the unmet need that remains for oral psoriasis therapies that meet patients' clinical and daily life needs."

Editor's notes:

a. The DLQI is a validated, 10-item, patient reported outcome (PRO) questionnaire widely used to measure the impact of skin conditions like psoriasis on a person's quality of life over the past week. It assesses how the skin condition affects symptoms/feelings, daily activities, leisure, work and school, personal relationships, and treatment within the past week. The total DLQI/cDLQI score ranges from 0 (no impact) to 30 (severe impact), with higher scores indicating greater impairment in quality of life. b. The cDLQI is an adapted version of the DLQI and has been validated from the age of 4 to 16 years (i.e., up to 15 years and 11 months) c. Dr. Stein Gold is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson. She has not been compensated for any media work.

About Psoriasis



Psoriasis is an immune-mediated disease resulting in overproduction of skin cells, causing red or discolored, scaly, and itchy plaques on the skin.3 It is estimated that more than 8 million Americans and 125 million people worldwide live with the disease.4 Psoriasis can be anywhere on the body, in small patches or affecting large areas. There are five types of psoriasis, and it is possible to have more than one type in a lifetime, or even at the same time.5 Plaque psoriasis is the most common type, affecting up to 80% of those with psoriasis.5 Living with psoriasis can be a challenge and impact life beyond a person's physical health, including emotional health, relationships, and handling the stressors of life.6 Psoriasis on highly visible areas of the body or sensitive skin, such as the scalp, hands, feet, and genitals, can have an increased negative impact on quality of life.7

About Johnson & Johnson



At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJInnovMed.

Janssen Biotech, Inc. is a Johnson & Johnson company.

1 Stein Gold, L. Soung, J., Trenkler, N. et al. Impact and Insights of Psoriasis on Quality-of-Life and Shared-Decision Making among US Adolescents and Adults. Presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference 2025. Las Vegas, Nevada. 23-26 Oct. Poster Presentation.



2 Stein Gold, L. Soung, J., Trenkler, N. et al. Unmet Needs and Disease Burden: Perspectives from Adults with Psoriasis and Clinicians treating Psoriasis in the United States. Presented at the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference 2025. Las Vegas, Nevada. 23-26 Oct. Poster Presentation.



3 National Psoriasis Foundation. About Psoriasis. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis. Accessed October 2025.



4 National Psoriasis Foundation. Psoriasis Statistics. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/content/statistics. Accessed October 2025.



5 National Psoriasis Foundation. Types of Psoriasis. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/locations-and-types/. Accessed October 2025.



6 National Psoriasis Foundation. Life with Psoriasis. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/life-with-psoriasis/ . Accessed October 2025.



7 National Psoriasis Foundation. High Impact Sites. Available at: https://www.psoriasis.org/high-impact-sites/. Accessed October 2025.

Media contact:



Meg Farina mfarina@its.jnj.com



Investor contact:



Lauren Johnson investor-relations@its.jnj.com





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-reveals-substantial-unmet-need-in-psoriasis-shows-strong-patient-and-provider-preference-for-highly-effective-oral-treatments-with-favorable-safety-profile-302594112.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson