New Study Reveals Crucial Role of Adult Vaccination in Canada’s Health System and Economy

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Adult Vaccine Alliance (AVA) has released a comprehensive study, commissioned from IQVIA, highlighting the significant health and economic benefits of increasing adult vaccination rates in Canada. Beyond protecting against serious diseases and outbreaks, the study, “The Unmet Value of Adult Vaccines in Canada”, reveals that adult vaccines, such as those for influenza, COVID-19, seasonal influenza, shingles, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pneumococcal disease, and human papillomavirus (HPV), bring $2.5 billion in health care and economic benefit to Canada and that a modest 10% increase in vaccination rates could bring additional benefits of $685 million each year.





Led by Co-Chairs Dr. Jia Hu, physician and Co-Founder of 19 To Zero, and Dr. Gregory Taylor, a former Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, AVA unites health professionals, academics, industry leaders, and patient advocates to address concerning gaps in adult vaccination rates. While adult vaccines are critical for preventing severe illness, the spreading of disease, and supporting the Canadian economy, current access and funding limitations hinder their full potential.

Dr. Shelita Dattani, pharmacist and member of AVA Executive emphasized, “Our study demonstrates that adult vaccines are not only an excellent tool for supporting population health—they can be a vital economic asset. For every dollar invested in vaccines, Canada gains a $3.41 return in health care savings and economic benefits. These are savings we cannot afford to ignore.”

Key Findings from IQVIA’s Unmet Value of Vaccines in Canada Study:

Over $2.5 billion in total healthcare and economic benefit : Adult vaccines prevent costly illnesses, lowering health care expenditures, and boosting productivity.

: Adult vaccines prevent costly illnesses, lowering health care expenditures, and boosting productivity. Vaccines prevent thousands of outpatient visits and give physicians more time back: Each year, vaccines avert 267 thousand outpatient visits and result in freeing up physician time by 57 thousand hours.

Each year, vaccines avert 267 thousand outpatient visits and result in freeing up physician time by 57 thousand hours. 341% cost-benefit ratio : For every dollar spent on vaccines, the health system and the economy reap over three times the benefit.

: For every dollar spent on vaccines, the health system and the economy reap over three times the benefit. Potential for greater impact: A 10% increase in adult vaccine uptake could raise annual benefits to over $3.1 billion.

The study highlights the importance of improving access to vaccines such as those that prevent COVID-19, seasonal influenza, shingles, RSV, pneumococcal disease, and HPV.

Vaccine coverage varies across provinces/territories, and without improved funding and awareness, many Canadians who cannot afford to pay out of pocket for vaccines remain vulnerable to preventable diseases, adding strain to already stretched health systems.

“We are falling short of national vaccination coverage targets, and this study makes clear that governments cannot afford to wait,” Dr. Gregory Taylor noted. “Investing in adult vaccination programs today means saving lives and safeguarding our health care system.”

Learn more about the study and the investment needed at https://www.adultvaccinealliance.ca/value-of-vaccines-study

About the Adult Vaccine Alliance (AVA)

Founded in November 2023, AVA advocates for increased access to National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI)-recommended adult vaccines in Canada. By bringing together key stakeholders from across the health care, academic, and public health sectors, AVA is committed to improving adult vaccination rates to protect the health of Canadians.

About IQVIA

IQVIA is a global leader in advanced analytics, technology, and clinical research services. With an extensive background in vaccine and infectious disease research, IQVIA was commissioned by AVA to assess the value of adult vaccines in Canada and demonstrate their return on investment for the health care system.

