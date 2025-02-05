New Study Highlights Positive Impact of Viz.ai on Enhancing Post-Stroke Patient Care

Clinical study results demonstrate Viz.ai and Medtronic collaboration has helped improve cardiac monitoring utilization, care efficiency, and patient satisfaction with Viz Connect® care pathway

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and intelligent care coordination, has announced results from a clinical study recently published in The Neurohospitalist highlighting the transformative impact of the Viz Connect care pathway on post-stroke patient care. The study demonstrates that the incorporation of Viz Connect drove improvements in cardiac monitoring utilization,† care efficiency, healthcare provider (HCP) experience, and patient satisfaction.1 These data stem from a recent collaboration between Viz.ai and Medtronic to leverage AI-driven solutions to streamline communication between neurology and cardiology teams and accelerate critical interventions for stroke patients.





Timely follow-up with cardiac monitoring‡ in post-stroke patient care is essential to identify atrial fibrillation (AFib), a leading cause of stroke, and to help prevent future AFib-related strokes. Viz Connect was designed to improve coordination between stroke specialists and electrophysiologists, enhancing post-stroke AFib assessment. To evaluate the impact of Viz Connect in addressing this gap, Brett Meyer, MD, lead author and professor of neurosciences at the University of California – San Diego (UCSD), spearheaded the single-center study comparing Viz Connect to existing processes. The study assessed Viz Connect’s ability to improve patient cardiac monitoring, reduce monitoring device placement times, and improve HCP and patient experience.

Dr. Meyer emphasized the platform’s impact: “Viz Connect has helped us improve how we coordinate care for stroke patients at risk of atrial fibrillation. By replacing a complex and fragmented system that relied on electronic medical record consults and direct physician-to-physician communication with Viz.ai’s streamlined platform, we achieved a robust increase in cardiac monitoring placements prior to discharge. The platform’s closed-loop communication, real-time alerts, and ease of use have not only improved clinician workflows but also enabled more meaningful patient discussions, paving the way for better risk reduction strategies and improved outcomes.”

Specific results include:

Increased Access to Care: The number of patients receiving cardiac monitoring overall increased by 1.3x after adopting Viz Connect. Notably, the number of patients receiving guideline-driven cardiac monitoring specifically increased by 8.4x with Viz Connect, demonstrating its impact on advancing the standard of care. 1,2, §

The number of patients receiving cardiac monitoring overall increased by 1.3x after adopting Viz Connect. Notably, the number of patients receiving guideline-driven cardiac monitoring specifically increased by 8.4x with Viz Connect, demonstrating its impact on advancing the standard of care. Improved Efficiency: Median time to device placement decreased by 97% (from 32 days to 1 day) for Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICMs) and decreased by 59% (from 22 days to 9 days) for External Event Monitors (EMs). 1 Improvements in median time to care were largely driven by Viz Connect’s ability to facilitate inpatient cardiac monitoring before discharge. Following Viz Connect implementation, the number of patients receiving appropriate ICM placement before discharge increased by 17x. 1

Enhanced HCP and patient experience: 100% of surveyed clinicians preferred Viz Connect over the previous process and patient satisfaction scores improved once Viz Connect was implemented.1

“This data shows a gap in guideline-based care that needs to be closed urgently to optimize secondary prevention of stroke. Our collaboration with Medtronic has produced concrete results that further validate how technology can improve care coordination,” said Prem Batchu-Green, Vice President of Care Pathways, Value & Success at Viz.ai. “By leveraging Viz.ai’s technology to streamline communication and accelerate intervention, we are empowering healthcare providers to achieve better outcomes for their patients.”

†In the UCSD study, the decision to pursue cardiac monitoring (including the choice between EMs and ICMs) was made solely by the treating clinician in consultation with their patients. Viz Connect served as a communication tool to streamline coordination but did not dictate clinical decision-making. The study authors noted that no rigid policy was imposed regarding the use of cardiac monitoring.

‡External Event Monitors (EMs) and Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICMs) are commonly used in stroke workups to assess the presence of AFib. In the UCSD study, ICMs are referred to as Implantable Loop Recorders (ILRs), which is another name for ICMs.

§Guideline-driven cardiac monitoring is defined as ICM placement per the 2023 ACC/AHA/AC-CP/HRS Guideline for the Diagnosis and Management of Atrial Fibrillation (Section 4.2.2, class 2a)2

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care across 1,700 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz.ai OneTM is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a suspected disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by real-world clinical evidence, Viz.ai One delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

