New Report Highlights Impact of Drug Shortages on People Living with Arthritis Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - As global pharmaceutical supply chains face growing pressure from geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and evolving industrial policies, a new report from the Canadian Arthritis Patient Alliance (CAPA) highlights how these systemic challenges are affecting people living with arthritis across Canada.

Broken Chains: Drug Supply Disruptions Impact Patient Lives examines the real-world impact of medication shortages through interviews conducted between June and December 2025 with people living with arthritis and caregivers across Ontario, Quebec, Western, and Atlantic Canada.

Participants described learning about shortages only when arriving at the pharmacy, rationing medication out of fear, and navigating inconsistent support when trying to secure alternative treatments. Many also reported anxiety about future shortages as supply chains become increasingly uncertain.

The report identifies six major themes: uncertainty and stress when medications become unavailable; long-term behavioural changes such as stockpiling and dose rationing; inconsistent coordination between prescribers and pharmacies; difficulty switching to alternative therapies; fragmented communication about supply disruptions; and policy and insurance barriers that can intensify the impact of shortages.

For many people with arthritis, switching medications is not simple or clinically appropriate. Interruptions to effective treatment can lead to increased pain, loss of mobility, mental health strain, and reduced quality of life.

"Drug shortages are not just supply chain problems but also reflect how our health system is organized and where it falls short. Incorporating patient experience can help inform more effective responses, policies, and future research," said Dr. Mina Tadrous, scientist and expert in pharmaceutical policy at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Toronto.

"Drug shortages are not minor inconveniences for people managing chronic conditions," said Linda Wilhelm, President, at CAPA. "When treatment plans that have taken years to stabilize are disrupted, the impacts ripple through people's health, work, and daily lives."

The report calls for proactive communication protocols, clearer public reporting tools, improved coordination between healthcare providers and pharmacies, and greater flexibility from insurers during shortages.

As supply chain pressures continue to evolve globally, CAPA emphasizes that improving Canada's resilience to drug shortages must include the voices and experiences of the patients most directly affected.

The full report is available on the CAPA website at: https://arthritispatient.ca/en/broken-chains-drug-supply-disruptions-impact-patient-lives/

About CAPA

The Canadian Arthritis Patient Alliance (CAPA) is a national, patient-driven organization working to ensure the patient voice is meaningfully integrated into health policy, research, and system design.

SOURCE Canadian Arthritis Patient Alliance