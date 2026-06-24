New Published Five-Year Data Shows Exceptional Results for Knee Osteoarthritis Patients Treated with the MISHA® Knee System

The MISHA® Knee System is proven to be highly effective for knee osteoarthritis patients that have failed non-surgical treatments but are not indicated or are unwilling to get a knee replacement

FREMONT, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moximed, an innovative medical device company on a mission to improve the standard of care for people with knee osteoarthritis (OA), today announced the publication of five-year MISHA Knee System data from the pivotal IDE study. Published in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery the study found patients had sustained, clinically meaningful pain relief and functional improvement at five years, with proven durability.

The prospective, multi-center study began in 2018 to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the MISHA Knee System for patients with medial knee OA. 162 total patients were included in the initial 2-year results which demonstrated superiority of the MISHA Knee System (n=81) over high tibial osteotomy (n=81). The 81 patients that received MISHA were followed out to five years with early to severe medial knee OA (KL 1-4). The average MISHA patient had knee OA symptoms for over four years, and all patients failed non-surgical treatments prior to their MISHA surgery.

Key Points

Significant and Sustained Pain Relief: 96% of patients had clinically meaningful improvement in pain at 5-years post-op

96% of patients had clinically meaningful improvement in pain at 5-years post-op Exceptional Improvement in Function: 86% of patients had clinically meaningful improvement in function at 5-years post-op

86% of patients had clinically meaningful improvement in function at 5-years post-op Proven Durability: 90% of patients were free from conversion to arthroplasty or high tibial osteotomy at 5-years post-op

Clinically meaningful improvements defined as ≥20% and ≥10 point improvement in WOMAC Pain and WOMAC function as compared to baseline.

"Few studies with this level of rigor achieve outcomes as compelling as these," said Anil S, Ranawat, MD, Chief of the Hip and Knee Division of Sports Medicine Institute at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). "The five-year results of the MISHA Knee System are impressive, and demonstrate that this is a safe, effective and durable treatment for medial knee OA. This is a much-needed treatment for people in the United States suffering from knee OA but who are not indicated or not ready for a knee replacement."

"Recovery time and the ability to resume preferred activities are key concerns for patients," said David Flanigan, MD, Professor and Fellowship Director, Orthopedic Sports Medicine, The Ohio State University. "With MISHA, patients were able to get back to full weight bearing within days, and there were no activity restrictions. Five years after their MISHA surgery, a majority of patients are still enjoying their favorite activities, such as running, biking and tennis."

"Every week I see potential MISHA patients in my clinic, and patients have even traveled across the country to see me and receive the MISHA treatment," said Andreas Gomoll, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Hospital for Special Surgery. "The patient draw is obvious: they're seeking an option that relieves pain, preserves their joint, and does not burn any bridges. It's exciting to have a breakthrough treatment like MISHA to offer to patients."

"Having met multiple patients from this study, it's amazing to see the profound effect that the MISHA Knee System is having on their lives," said Christopher Gleason, President and Chief Executive Officer, Moximed. "We are eager to utilize this long-term clinical evidence to expand access for knee OA patients looking for an effective, durable, and joint sparing treatment option without activity restrictions."

To read the full peer-reviewed publication, visit JBJS Online.

About The MISHA Knee System

The MISHA Knee System (Moximed, Inc) is for people with medial knee OA who failed to find relief from previous treatments. These patients continue to experience pain that interferes with daily activities, and are ineligible for, or unwilling to undergo, joint replacement.

Knee OA develops when the joint's natural shock absorbers, cartilage and meniscus, no longer cushion the joint from daily activities, leading to chronic pain and activity limitation. Many people with OA are otherwise healthy, and have busy lives. For these patients, total knee replacement can be a reluctant option, as it is an end-stage treatment for end-stage disease. Many OA patients seek options that preserve their knee, activity level, and quality of life.

Reducing weight on painful osteoarthritic joints is known to reduce pain and improve function. The MISHA Knee System is the first implantable shock absorber that reduces weight on the knee joint with every walking step, easing pain, preserving function, and possibly delaying joint replacement surgery. The implant is placed on the medial knee and moves with the natural joint, reducing about 30% of the peak force on the knee with every walking step.

The MISHA Knee System is FDA cleared.

About Moximed

Moximed has dedicated over a decade of clinical research and development into the MISHA Knee System, the first implantable shock absorber for the treatment of medial compartment knee osteoarthritis (OA). With experienced med-tech leadership and strong investor support, Moximed is poised to elevate the standard of care and quality of life for millions of pre-arthroplasty knee OA sufferers hindered by arthritic knee pain and function loss. Moximed is based in Fremont, California.

To learn more, visit www.moximed.com.

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SOURCE Moximed