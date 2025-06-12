New Prospective Cohort Study Reporting the Efficacy of Arrow™ Chlorhexidine-Impregnated Central Venous Catheters Demonstrates Reduced Infection Rates Among ICU Patients

WAYNE, Pa., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced findings from a new multinational study reporting efficacy of Arrow™ Chlorhexidine-Impregnated Central Venous Catheters (CVCs). This prospective cohort study included more than 6,670 patients from 12 Intensive care units in eight hospitals across India, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Colombia, Egypt and Turkey.

Key highlights include:

The pre-specified CVC subgroup analysis evaluated the impact of Chlorhexidine-impregnated CVCs on CLABSI rates using CLABSI rates per 1,000 CL (central-line)-days.

70.5% reduction in the incidence of CLABSI in patients with Arrowg+ard Blue™ and Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ CVCs vs. plain (non-impregnated) catheters.

Lower incidence of infection-causing pathogens with Chlorhexidine-impregnated CVCs, including gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria and fungi.

Insertion training and the use of maximal barrier precautions were similar across both groups, eliminating technique variability as a confounding factor.

Use of an unprotected CVC may be an independent risk factor for CLABSI when compared to patients with Chlorhexidine-impregnated CVCs.



The study’s CVC analysis demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in CLABSIs of 70.5% in patients receiving the impregnated antimicrobial catheters. These patients had longer average length of ICU stay and device utilization ratios, indicating frequent and extended use. Despite this, infection remained significantly lower, underscoring the potential benefit of the antimicrobial technology even in high-risk patients. Acknowledging potential variations in patients and characteristics across study hospitals and the lack of a metric (e.g., Standard Infection Ratio) to adjust for these factors in the countries in the study, the authors noted that the study data nonetheless provides “significant evidence” regarding impregnated CVCs.

According to Dr. Amy Bardin, Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs at Teleflex, this new multinational study suggests that even with proper training and adherence to best practices—including catheter insertion, care, and maximal barrier precautions—unprotected CVCs may be an independent risk factor for CLABSI compared to chlorhexidine-impregnated CVCs.

This new research reinforces our performance claims for effectiveness of Arrowg+ard Blue™ and Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ CVCs against common CLABSI pathogens. The study identified that patients with plain CVCs “had a higher incidence of gram-negative bacteria, such as Klebsiella pneumoniae, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli, gram-positive bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecium, and fungi, such as Candida species.” The results from this study’s Arrowg+ard Blue™ and Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ CVC subgroup analysis reinforce the effectiveness of Chlorhexidine on Arrow™ CVCs.

The full results of this study can be accessed at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0196655325001051



About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

*The Rosenthal et al. study is referenced for only the pre-specified CVC subgroup analysis, which excludes PICCs (8 of the 6,672 catheters used in the study’s overall analysis were PICCs). Arrowg+ard Blue Advance™ PICCs are not indicated for CLABSI reduction. Teleflex funded editorial support but was not involved in data analysis or manuscript content.

Reference: Rosenthal VD, Yin R, Jin Z, et al. Multicenter, multinational, prospective cohort study of the impact of chlorhexidine impregnated versus plain central lines on central line-associated bloodstream infections. Am J Infect Control. Published online March 6, 2025. doi:10.1016/j.ajic.2025.03.002

Rx Only

Contraindications:

The Arrowg+ard Blue™ and Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ Catheters are contraindicated for patients with known hypersensitivity to chlorhexidine, silver sulfadiazine and/or sulfa drugs.

For complete indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, and adverse reactions, please reference each referenced product's full package insert.

