New England Biolabs® and seqWell Announce Strategic Partnership and Commercial Launch of High-Performance TnX® Transposase (Unloaded)

Collaboration builds on seqWell's TnX-based NGS library preparation solutions and New England Biolabs' longstanding expertise in enzyme development and manufacturing

IPSWICH, Mass., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®), a global leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology, and seqWell, a pioneer in innovative genomic workflow solutions, today announced a strategic partnership alongside NEB's commercial launch of TnX Transposase (Unloaded). Under the agreement, NEB has secured co-exclusive rights to sell TnX Transposase, and the right to manufacture and include TnX in NEB Kits and products.

TnX Transposase (Unloaded) is an engineered transposase variant that, when loaded with mosaic end adaptors, performs tagmentation. In this single-step process, nucleic acid fragmentation and adaptor insertion occur simultaneously, supporting shorter processing times and fewer cleanup steps.

Supplied without preloaded DNA adaptors, TnX Transposase (Unloaded) offers researchers freedom to assemble custom transposomes using user-defined mosaic-end oligonucleotides. This flexible, platform-agnostic method accommodates custom assay development, single-cell workflows and novel genomic method development.

"We're excited to provide researchers with a highly reproducible transposase that gives them freedom over adaptor design," said Isaac Meek, Director of Business Development at NEB. "By combining seqWell's innovative TnX enzyme with NEB's fifty-plus years of excellence in manufacturing and quality control, we are delivering a versatile, unloaded enzyme that solves lot variability issues common to unloaded Tn5 transposases and achieves stringent quality standards for broader research applications."

"Partnering with New England Biolabs is a significant milestone for seqWell and for the genomics community at large," said Joe Mellor, Chief Scientific Officer at seqWell. "NEB has long been synonymous with quality and reliability in enzyme tools for life science research — that legacy makes them the ideal partner to bring TnX to a wider audience. We are excited to combine NEB's trusted manufacturing scale with seqWell's expertise in transposase technology to ensure researchers everywhere have access to best-in-class tools."

TnX Transposase (Unloaded) is available directly through NEB as an unloaded reagent accompanied by optimized loading and reaction protocols. For more product details, technical specifications, and loading protocols, visit www.neb.com/M2623. Researchers can also learn more and purchase TnX-based library preparation kits by visiting www.seqwell.com

About seqWell

seqWell creates scalable genomics technologies that simplify workflow execution and help scientists unlock transformative discoveries with sequencing. seqWell technology focuses on a novel, next-generation transposase, TnX®, to drive the scalability and high-performance needs of tagmentation and advance genomics research. seqWell offers a range of workflow products and fragmentation reagents that allow customers to quickly scale short- and long-read sequencing initiatives. Learn more at www.seqwell.com.

About New England Biolabs:

For over 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research. Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 11 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit www.neb.com.

NEB® and NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

TNX® is a registered trademark of seqWell.

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SOURCE New England Biolabs, Inc.