Press Releases

New employee representative on the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S

February 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

Bagsværd, Denmark, 31 January 2026 – Thomas Rantzau, employee representative on the Board of Directors since 2018, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside Novo Nordisk A/S after 22 years of employment. Therefore, he steps down from the Board of Directors and his alternate, Tanja Villumsen, joins the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S as employee representative with effect from today.

Company announcement No 1 / 2026

