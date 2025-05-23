New DiviTum(R) TKa Data to be Presented at ASCO in Three Cancer Types

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, active in cancer monitoring, today announces that three abstracts based on studies using the blood test DiviTum TKa will be presented at the world's largest cancer meeting, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), May 30 - June 3, 2025. ASCO is the world's largest and most influential oncology conference, bringing together approximately 31,000 oncology professionals.
The new data further validates DiviTum TKa as a predictive biomarker across three cancer indications:
Hormone receptor-positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors in the high-profile PEARL study
BRAF V600-mutated metastatic melanoma treated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICI)
Ovarian cancer treated with platinum-based chemotherapy
While the PEARL study represents a large-scale trial that addresses a key clinical decision-making challenge in MBC - whether to select newer versus established treatment combinations - the studies in melanoma and ovarian cancer are more exploratory in nature.
" It is exciting that DiviTum TKa will be presented to such a large audience as a predictive biomarker for personalized treatment selection in MBC, malignant melanoma , and ovarian cancer, thereby significantly extending the number of patients who can benefit from DiviTum TKa. Equally exciting, that DiviTum TKa can also predict outcomes for patients receiving the new generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for malignant melanoma," said Anders Rylander, CEO of Biovica.
Thank you to the long list of partners in eight European countries, who have contributed to bringing about new knowledge.
More about the
Abstract Title
Institution
Patient Population
Key Findings
"Thymidine kinase activity (TKa) as independent predictor of outcome in metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients in the
GEICAM, Spain
Treatment for HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (MBC) with early (≤12 months) progression.
TKa can predict for personalized treatment selection between Capecitabine vs ET + Palbociclib CT vs a CDK4/6 inhibitor influence TKa response differently, and the direction and magnitude of the TKa response can predict for benefit to a specific therapy.
"Serum Thymidine Kinase Activity (TKa) as a Potential Biomarker in the Sequential Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy for Metastatic BRAF V600 Mutated Melanoma (SECOMBIT) trial"
30 centers in: Austria, France Greece, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland
BRAF V600 mutated
TKa can predict patient outcome in
"Thymidine kinase activity as a prognostic and predictive tool in blood samples from primary ovarian cancer patients"
University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany
Ovarian Cancer
Baseline TKa levels in both serum and plasma significantly correlated with OS and DFS, which identifies circulating TKa as a promising prognostic marker in OC. It might further serve as a predictive marker for response to platinum-based chemotherapy. However, prospective validation of these results is needed in order to further specify the clinical value of TKa.
List of abbreviations
BC Breast Cancer
BL Base Line - prior to treatment
BRAF V600 BRAF is a human gene responsible for producing the protein B-Raf, which is involved in signaling direct cell growth. The V600E mutation describes an amino acid substitution at position 600 in BRAF from a valine (V) to a glutamic acid (E)
CDK4/6i CDK4/6 inhibitor treatments
DFS Disease-Free Survival
HER2 Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2
HR Hormone receptor
HR+ Hormone receptor-positive
MBC Metastatic Breast Cancer
OS Overall Survival
Pts Patients
TKa Thymidine Kinase activity
