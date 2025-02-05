New Data Presented at the International Stroke Conference Further Validates Treatment Impact of Brainomix 360

This latest research builds upon the growing body of evidence demonstrating the unique impact of Brainomix’s AI-powered software to expand access to life-changing stroke treatments across networks

OXFORD, UK, and CHICAGO, USA 4th February 2024 – Brainomix, an award-winning pioneer of state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) imaging solutions, will be unveiling a series of new studies this week at the International Stroke Conference (ISC) in Los Angeles, further validating the impact of its Brainomix 360 system to transform stroke treatment rates for patients across networks. The latest research, conducted with some of the world’s leading academic stroke institutions, also reflects the Oxford-based innovator’s focus on exploring breakthrough advances for stroke AI imaging.

Dr Waleed Brinjikji, Professor of Radiology & Neurosurgery, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, commented: “We have had a longstanding academic partnership with Brainomix, harnessing their cutting-edge AI algorithms to explore some exciting scientific frontiers. These latest studies have yielded fascinating insights around eloquence and brain frailty, revealing a more nuanced understanding of stroke, and informing potentially novel approaches to patient selection for stroke treatment.”

Brainomix 360 is a comprehensive, fully FDA-cleared platform powered by the most advanced and clinically validated AI algorithms built around basic imaging – most notably through the company’s flagship e-ASPECTS module. The patented, explainable AI tool assesses non-contrast CT scans to automatically generate an ASPECTS score and features a unique heatmap that enables a more nuanced assessment of each region. New guidance from the American Heart Association published recently in Stroke continues to position ASPECTS scoring as the sole imaging-based criterion when determining large vessel occlusion (LVO) patient eligibility for endovascular treatment, expanded to include those with large core and an ASPECTS of 3 – 5.

Results from the largest real-world evaluation of stroke AI, involving data from more than 71,000 individual patients across 26 hospitals over a 3-year period, will be presented Wednesday morning at ISC. The findings show that sites utilizing Brainomix 360 doubled their thrombectomy rates over the evaluation period, increasing an additional 37% compared with non-evaluation sites, while also achieving a faster door-in-door-out (DIDO) time by 65 minutes.

Dr George Harston, Chief Medical & Innovation Officer at Brainomix, commented: “The results from this large-scale study are unmatched in the field, robustly validating the power of Brainomix 360 to improve stroke care, enabling more patients to receive life-changing treatment. We are now seeing similarly impactful results from US stroke networks. Data from the Mayo Clinic will be presented Thursday at ISC, where using Brainomix 360 across the telestroke network was associated with more stroke thrombolysis being given, which was attributed to improved speed and confidence in decision making.”

Results from the evaluation of Brainomix 360 across the 17-site, multi-state Mayo Clinic telestroke network, involving more than 900 stroke patients, show greater rates of thrombolysis as well as faster treatment decisions for both thrombolysis and thrombectomy when comparing the pre- and post-implementation phases. Study investigators concluded: “This service evaluation highlighted the opportunity to improve efficiency of decision making even in the setting of a well-developed telestroke system. The impact was underpinned by the improved speed and confidence of imaging interpretation reflected in an offline simulation and qualitative feedback.”

Brainomix presentations and poster abstracts at ISC this week include:

Wednesday, February 5th

· Impact of Artificial Intelligence Imaging Decision Support Software on Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke in England – Oral Abstract Session, Room 408AB; 10:27 – 10:39am PST

· How Dark Is Too Dark? A Multicentric Retrospective Study Exploring the Role of Net-Water-Uptake in Predicting Futile Recanalization Following Mechanical Thrombectomy – Oral Abstract Session, Room 515B; 4:45 – 4:57pm PST

· Brain Frailty Location Is an Independent Predictor of Functional Outcome in Patients Undergoing Recanalization Treatment for Large Vessel Occlusion Stroke – Moderated Poster Abstract Session, Hall G; 6:50 – 6:55pm PST

· Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation Is Safe and Feasible in Hyperacute Ischemic Stroke – Poster Abstract Session, Hall G; 7:00 – 7:30pm

Thursday, February 6th

· Using CTP Based Disconnectome Mapping to Identify Optimal Candidates for Endovascular Treatment in Acute Ischemic Stroke – Moderated Poster Abstract Session, Hall G; 6:55 – 7:00pm PST

· Evaluating the Implementation of Brainomix 360 AI Stroke Software in a Robust Academic Hub-and-Spoke Telestroke Network – Poster Abstract Session, Hall G; 7:00 – 7:30pm PST

