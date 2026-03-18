New data from investigator‑initiated study evaluating Alligator Bioscience’s mitazalimab to be presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that new data from a Phase 1 investigator‑initiated trial (IIT) evaluating intratumoral mitazalimab administered in conjunction with irreversible electroporation (IRE) in locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026. The meeting takes place between 17-22 April 2026, in San Diego, California.

Abstract details

Title: Irreversible electroporation (IRE) with intratumoral CD40 antibody increases T cell reactivity to personalized neoantigens in locally advanced pancreatic cancer

Time: Monday, 20 April 2026, 09:00 am - 12:00 pm PDT

Session: PO.CTP01.01 - Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress, Section 51

Presenter: Dr. Rebekah R. White, UC San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA

The accepted abstract will be made available on 17 April at aacr.org.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:50 a.m. CET on 18 March 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

New data from investigator‑initiated study evaluating Alligator Bioscience’s mitazalimab to be presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

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