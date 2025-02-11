Neuvotion Receives FDA Clearance for NeuStim™ Providing Non-Invasive, High-Resolution Stimulation for the Hand After Stroke or Spinal Cord Injury

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuvotion, Inc. is an early-stage medical device company developing AI-driven neuromodulation technologies and products for use in the neurorehabilitation, brain-computer interface (BCI), and physical therapy markets. Neuvotion has received FDA 510(k) clearance for their first product, NeuStim™, a non-invasive, surgery-free wearable that electrically stimulates muscles dynamically and with high-precision. NeuStim™ supports hand movement recovery after stroke or spinal cord injury and allows clinicians to quickly scan and pinpoint stimulation targets through an innovative touch-screen interface. Stimulation profiles can be quickly setup and saved for each user through a graphical user interface on a lightweight mobile device. Neuvotion plans to launch NeuStim™ in the coming year.

“At Neuvotion we are developing highly innovative technologies built on two decades of scientific research yielding effective and easy-to-use products,” said Chad Bouton, Neuvotion’s founder and CEO. “We are extremely excited about NeuStim™, our first product, which we believe will be a game-changer in the neuromodulation, brain-computer interface, and neurorehabilitation markets.”

“We have been very impressed with Professor Bouton’s groundbreaking foundational research and Neuvotion’s highly innovative approach,” said Michael Spigel, PT, MHA, President & CEO of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation. “We look forward to continuing as a clinical research partner with Neuvotion. We feel that NeuStim™ is truly revolutionary and will help produce improved outcomes in stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation.”

About Neuvotion, Inc.

is an early-stage medical device company developing solutions for facilitating and restoring movement and sensation to the millions of patients experiencing impairment from stroke, spinal cord injury, and other neurological conditions. Neuvotion is developing technologies that combine high-precision neurostimulation and artificial intelligence to improve and accelerate rehabilitation while making physical and occupational therapy more effective and efficient.

About Good Shepherd Rehabilitation

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

New Jersey

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation, a nationally recognized, not-for-profit rehabilitation leader with more than 70 locations throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is committed to transforming lives through expertise, innovation, and compassion. Good Shepherd provides an exceptional patient experience for all ages and stages by developing leading-edge solutions, often for complex medical situations; serving as a test site for the newest rehabilitation technologies; and inspiring hope in all we do. Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Good Shepherd also partners with Penn Medicine to provide rehabilitation and specialty services in the greater Philadelphia area and New Jersey.

SOURCE Neuvotion, Inc.