Neutrolis Appoints Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors as Executive Director

Dr. Dolsten, former Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical at Pfizer, brings leadership experience spanning approximately 50 regulatory approvals and over $100 billion in biopharma transactions

Neutrolis expects to initiate Phase 1b studies in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in mid-2026

CAMBRIDGE, Ma., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutrolis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of rapid-acting, non-immunosuppressive therapies that directly target Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) to revolutionize the treatment of inflammatory disorders, today announced the appointment of Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors as Executive Director. Dr. Dolsten most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical at Pfizer Inc.

“Neutrolis is advancing a fundamentally new approach to systemic autoimmune disease by directly removing the pathogenic autoantigen that drives immune activation. This approach has the potential to redefine the standard of care across autoimmunity,” said Dr. Dolsten. “Compelling proof-of-concept data are expected later this year, and I look forward to partnering with the Board and management team at this exciting moment in the company’s evolution.”

At Pfizer, Dr. Dolsten led global research and development for more than 16 years and contributed to over 35 regulatory approvals at Pfizer. Across his career, he has supported approximately 50 drug and vaccine approvals spanning small molecules, biologics, gene-based medicines, and vaccines. He also participated in corporate transactions exceeding $100 billion in combined value. A physician scientist and senior biopharma executive, Dr. Dolsten has held leadership roles at Pfizer, Wyeth, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, and Pharmacia. He is also an Adjunct and Visiting Professor in immunology and pharmacology at Lund University, has authored more than 160 scientific publications, and is a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mikael to the Neutrolis Board of Directors. He brings an exceptional record of scientific leadership, disciplined portfolio management, and value creation at a global scale,” said Dr. Gerald Chan, Chairman of Neutrolis and co-founder of Morningside. “Mikael has guided some of the most complex and consequential R&D organizations in our industry and has repeatedly translated breakthrough science into approved medicines. As Neutrolis advances its platform and pipeline, his perspective on clinical strategy, capital allocation, and strategic partnerships will be invaluable. His expertise in immunology will be highly relevant as the company initiates Phase 1b studies in SLE and RA mid-2026.”

About Neutrolis Inc.

Neutrolis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of rapid-acting, non-immunosuppressive therapies that directly target Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs), a root cause of tissue damage and chronic inflammation. Unlike conventional approaches that broadly suppress immune responses, Neutrolis’s therapies harness the body’s own mechanisms to precisely degrade and inactivate NETs, offering broad potential across inflammatory disorders.

The company’s lead program, based on DNASE1L3, is the first therapeutic strategy designed to dismantle pathogenic NETs and prevent their downstream inflammatory effects, restoring immune balance. By targeting this upstream driver of disease, Neutrolis aims to deliver transformational, disease-modifying treatments for conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic immune disorders with high unmet need where current therapies remain inadequate.

